David Icke

I have been interacting with La Quinta Columna for years over the effects of the fake ‘Covid’ vaccine and what their research was revealing - here director Ricardo Delgado exposes the ‘hybridisation’ of humanity via the fake vaccine’s self-replicating nanotechnology. This is the human ‘Hive Mind’ I have warned for decades was planned. A must-watch

Global Hybridization Agenda 2026

Ricardo Delgado, director of La Quinta Columna, analyzes the technological roadmap for the hybridisation of the human species, revealing that the operation has been executed under the cover of a false pandemic. The main vehicle for this massive implementation has been the COVID-19 vaccine, whose global imposition allowed the inoculation of the graphene-based liquid interface into most of humanity, although this material is being introduced into all types of current vaccines.

The pillars of the operation explained in the video are:

AI as a Smokescreen: It details how the term “Artificial Intelligence” is used to conceal a real fusion with non-human intelligences through injected nanotechnology.

Satellite Logistics and K-Band: It explains in rigorous detail how satellites (Starlink) are lowering their orbit to emit 26 GHz signals (K-Band). This frequency is designed to interact directly with the intra-corporeal graphene-based nanotechnology.

The 2026 Eclipse and the Final Welding: The video identifies August 12, 2026, as the key date. The total solar eclipse will provide a shielding from solar radiation, allowing the satellite signal to penetrate without interference and achieve the definitive welding and completion of the interface’s self-assembly within the organism.

Defense and Resistance: Technical solutions are provided to defend against the final welding, based on the use of low-frequency, square-wave pulsed magnetic fields to disorient the material and prevent the external signal from achieving its goal of permanent fixation.

💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team