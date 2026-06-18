No Fuel, No Food: Farms Shutting Down Worldwide

Russia’s farmers are already stopping planting — the global canary just died.

UNSHADOWED (IAF)

Jun 17, 2026

Farmers in Russia report they can no longer get diesel. Suppliers are diverting fuel to western cities while rural areas are left dry. Even officials warn they must prepare for the “complete closure” of agriculture in the region.



This is the canary in the coal mine.



While the world burns through strategic reserves to hide the energy shock, real farms are hitting the wall. No fuel means no planting. No planting means no harvest. The buffers are almost gone, and when they run out, the hard landing arrives.



We’ve seen this before -- centralization praised by technocrats, diversion of resources to the cities, a collapse of traditional farming. But here we are again.



The food crisis isn’t coming — it’s already here.



Go grow.



