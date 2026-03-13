FAMINE INCOMING... Food Scarcity and Widespread Hunger will Strike the World THIS YEAR

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We are in the opening stages of a global disaster that will lead to runaway famine, food scarcity and malnutrition later this year. It’s all because the war on Iran has collapsed many global supply chains for urea, sulfur, fertilizer and natural gas.

Crop yields are about to fall, and food prices are about to skyrocketed. Those already living on the edge will find themselves priced out of reliable meals, and children around the world will suffer from malnutrition.

And see my three hard-hitting articles on all this here:



The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

The Paper Tiger Exposed: The U.S. Military’s Shattered Mirage of Power

The Strait of Hormuz is Closed, and Anyone Who Says Otherwise is Sailing the ‘Strait of Stupid’

Hormuz, and Last Supper