GLOBAL DIMMING - a suppressed BBC documentary

Robin Westenra
Aug 19, 2025

I have posted and reposted this documentary several times over the years but it keeps disappearing, suppressed by the BBC who made it
I watched all of it. I believe that I saw it many years ago as well. But, as you write, the proven phenomenon of "global dimming" isn't something I've heard or read much of in the meantime. It's essential for understanding climate change so, of course, it's likely not taught in most schools and universities.
I've tried explaining the interaction between global dimming and the warming of average global temperatures to others and often get the 'Aren't you really a climate change denier or a dupe for them?' look from people as I do so.
I watched and appreciate the documentary you posted. I'll re-post it as well.
Will you read the words that follow these, without assuming that they're the blatherings of a 'crazed conspiracy theorist or a dupe for them?'
All of the technology necessary to generate all of the electricity that humanity is ever likely to need, along with all of the science necessary to understand and improve upon said tech, already exists. Already published scientific research proves that such devices will work.
Until those so-called "quantum vacuum" or "zero-point" sold-state, over-unity technologies become available for all, more efficient uses of fossil fuels are available right now. They include, for example, a method for refining coal inexpensively to 98% combustible/2% fly ash, a by-product reusable as an additive that strengthens concrete. That technology was patented in 1931, then kept off of the market for 20 years. As per the US Invention Secrecy Act of 1951, it was seized by the authority of a person or persons unspecificed in the US Federal government, for reasons of 'national security.'
More than 5,000 patents have been seized for such 'national security' reasons in the US alone. Every G20 country has some sort of similar law also allows a person or persons within 'the government' of the nation in question to do likewise. Very few of those patents have anything to do with making or using weapons of war.
Excessive efficiency isn't profitable enough for the people who sell things that are inefficient. The vast majority of patents seized have nothing to do with the security of anyone except the people whose business models depend upon scarcity or whose political power depends upon their monopolizing all of the most powerful technologies, while keeping the rest of us ignorant of the science behind them.
That 1931 coal refining tech addresses both greenhouse gas emissions, via vastly more energy released per unit of coal burned, and particulate air pollution at the same time. That's precisely what's needed to address global dimming without cutting the brake cables for global temperatures.
Want to see the patent for that supposedly mythical, but actually suppressed, "clean coal technology?' It was leaked by a former employee of the US Patent Office, along with quite a number of others.
PATENT MEDICINE: CHAPTER ONE, REFINING COAL
People such as the employees of Standard Oil’s founder, John D. Rockefeller, refined petroleum as early as the 19th century. They heated it, turning it into a multi-layered cocktail. That separated the various liquids within the oil from one another: gasoline, diesel, kerosene, etc. Each separate fluid ends up being more valuable than unrefined crude oil, even allowing for the costs of refining it.
But coal was burned to power things long before oil was. Why didn’t anyone invent a way to refine coal profitably, at an industrial scale?
At least one someone did.
In 1927, Mr. (Ms.?) “R. Lessing” figured out how to refine coal into two types, both of them more commercially valuable than unrefined coal, even allowing for the costs of refining it. Lessing then filed a request for a patent from the US Patent Office. Call one type of coal “high energy/ low-fly ash” (fly ash is the term for the stuff in coal that doesn’t burn off). Call the other type of coal “high-fly ash/low-energy coal.” The high-energy stuff emits less pollution when burned, increasing its efficiency or ‘bang for the buck.’ Conversely, the High-Fly Ash version contains a valuable additive for making concrete of superior quality: namely fly ash itself.
Why didn’t every major coal mining company start refining what they dug the moment someone figured out how to do that, at least as economically as Lessing’s process does? Because, at the behest of parties unnamed, this patent was shelved, stored in the files of the US Patent Office, since it was granted in 1930. It remains there to this day, along with at least one other place.
Many decades later, a worker at the patent office (a gentleman by the name of Cejka) eventually leaked Lessing’s patent for coal refining, along with those for many other technological innovations that are also still deemed threats to “national security.” In reality, every patent Cejka leaked threatens only the material fortunes of the very wealthiest of us, but certainly not enough of said fortunes to land any trust fund babies in orphanages. Suppressed patents are about billionaires’ insecurity, not anyone’s national security.
The US government, along with others, have variants of laws such as The Invention Secrecy Act of 1951, passed by the US Congress and signed into law by then-President Harry Truman. Said laws legalize the seizure of the intellectual property of inventors for reasons of “national security.” What you invent belongs to them, if they want it. They’ll compensate you, as they like and if they choose.
https://www.repository.law.indiana.edu/ipt/vol8/iss1/4/
But who are the ‘they’ or ‘them’ involved in calling the shots for seizing and shelving patents?
The vast majority of people in the US government, or in any government, have no say in how that government makes policies that directly relate to transnational economic power. As for the few people who do, they need not identify themselves, nor elaborate upon their reasoning, to keep a patented device or process off of the market. In the case of the Invention Secrecy Act, the arbitrary seizure of intellectual property is protected by law. As alluded to above, even before 1951 when that law passed, the patent office arbitrarily shelved patents at least as early as 1930. To rephrase the words of former President Richard Nixon, ”if the unidentified and unaccountable do it, it’s not illegal.” By law, the names of the person or people who decide to shelve a patent need never be communicated to the inventor, let alone their reasons for doing so.
Despite the desires of unidentified and unaccountable national security policymakers, post-1930, you can see Lessing’s original patent for refining coal at dpiarchive.com. Go to that website, make a free account [No, the people at The Disclosure Project who run the site don’t sell your information or make you buy anything.] Then do a site search for “1780830”.
Don’t want to go to dpiarchive.com? No worries. Here’s the gist of the document:
DATE PATENT WAS FILED WITH THE US PATENT OFFICE: 23 MAY 1927
DATE PATENT WAS GRANTED: 4 NOVEMBER 1930
PATENT NUMBER: 1780830
PROCESS DESCRIBED IN PATENT: “TREATMENT OF CARBONACEOUS MATERIALS” [A.k.a. “coal refining,” as I put it.]
PATENT FIRST USED COMMERCIALLY: NEVER, YET. [That I know of.]
