Furkan Gözükara@FurkanGozukara
🚨 WTF?! Top jounalist Glenn Greenwald exposes a massive Washington scandal.
He confirms every single foreign policy move by the Trump administration is secretly designed to exclusively benefit Israel.
He reveals Marco Rubio is intentionally manipulating global oil routes!
Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara
🚨 BOMBSHELL! Cenk Uygur exposes a massive Zionist plot.
He confirms Israeli leaders are intentionally using the Iran war to block the Strait of Hormuz.
Netanyahu openly brags about forcing Saudi oil through a new Israeli pipeline to secure a massive enrgy global monopoly!
1:26 AM · Aug 12, 2026 · 56.8K Views
23 Replies · 1.07K Reposts · 2.17K Likes