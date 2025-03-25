A purported 'vast underground city' in Egypt is tens of thousands of years older than the Giza pyramids, scientists have shockingly claimed.

If true, it would turn Egyptian - and human - history on its head, though independent experts have called it 'outlandish' and 'crazy talk.'

Last week, researchers in Italy presented bombshell research which claimed to have discovered multi-thousand-foot tall wells and chambers underground beneath the Khafre Pyramid.

The Giza pyramids are believed to have been built around 4,500 years ago and considered a remarkable feat given their immense scale and the precision of their construction, which remains a mystery for the time period.

However, researchers behind the new study claim that the hidden structures, spanning 4,000 feet, are approximately 38,000 years old — which predates the oldest known man-made structure of its kind by tens of thousands of years.

The team has based these claims on ancient Egyptian text that they interpreted as historical records of a pre-existing civilization that was destroyed during a cataclysmic event.

Professor Lawrence Conyers, a radar expert at the University of Denver who focuses on archaeology and was not involved in the study, told DailyMail.com: 'That is a really outlandish idea.'

He added that at that time in human history people 'were mostly living in caves' 38,000 years ago. 'People did not start living in what we now call cities until about 9,000 years ago,' he said. 'There were a few large villages before that but those only go back a few thousand years from that time.'

Giza Pyramid Cover-Up EXPOSED: Massive City, Hidden Tunnels and Ancient Tech Beneath the Pyramids!

Jason Shurka is a spiritual teacher who focuses on teaching others how to use their mind to clear all emotional and physical blockages in order to unlock their limitless potential. He takes pleasure in traveling the world and exploring different cultures. He has dedicated his life to shining the light of presence and love on others, and thus expanding the Light for others to shine onto the rest of humanity. Jason currently lives in Long Island, New York.

Hidden Chamber Under the Pyramids??? | Everything You Need to Know | Tues, March 25th at 5:00pm EST

Of course, the whole thing is denied - by a politician and an “expert”

Here is the link to the work that Jason refers to.

The Pyramid Code Part 1 - Jason Shurka and Ray

I came across reference to an eponymous TV series, "The Pyramid Code."

Abd'el Hakim Awyan was an Egyptian indigenous wisdom keeper and archaeologist who indeed proposed unconventional theories about the Giza Plateau, aligning with ideas similar to those in Jason Shurka’s "The Pyramid Code." Awyan suggested that the pyramids, particularly those at Giza, were not merely tombs but part of a sophisticated energy-generating system. He drew from what he claimed was an oral tradition passed down through generations of Egyptians, asserting that the plateau’s layout—its pyramids, temples, and subterranean structures—worked in harmony to harness and distribute energy, possibly cosmic or terrestrial in nature. In the documentary series The Pyramid Code, produced and directed by Canadian researcher Dr. Carmen Boulter between 2006 and 2009, Awyan elaborates on these ideas. The five-part series, which aired in 2009, explores alternative perspectives on ancient Egyptian civilization, challenging mainstream Egyptology. Awyan describes the Giza Plateau as a "machine" designed with precise engineering, where the pyramids acted as resonators or conductors, potentially tapping into natural frequencies or electromagnetic forces. He pointed to features like the subterranean chambers beneath the Sphinx and the alignment of the structures with celestial bodies as evidence of this advanced technological purpose. Boulter’s series amplifies these claims by combining Awyan’s oral history with interviews from other alternative researchers, such as John Anthony West and Robert Schoch, who also question orthodox interpretations. https://x.com/i/grok?conversation=1904644766576632077

The Pyramid Code Full Documentary All Episodes

I asked Grok what the evidence for the conventional narrative is.

Conventional Egyptologists assert that the pyramids, particularly those at Giza, were primarily built as tombs for pharaohs, a view supported by a range of tangible evidence gathered over centuries of excavation and study. Below is a breakdown of the key physical and textual evidence (as opposed to interpretive narratives) that underpins this mainstream perspective, focusing on the Great Pyramid of Khufu as a primary example.

Archaeological Evidence

Burial Chambers and Sarcophagi: The Great Pyramid contains a granite sarcophagus in the King’s Chamber, consistent with burial practices of the Old Kingdom (c. 2686–2181 BCE). Though no body was found (likely due to ancient looting), the sarcophagus’s size and placement align with those in other pyramids, like Khafre’s, where burial intent is clearer.

Smaller pyramids and mastabas nearby contain intact burials of nobles and relatives, suggesting a broader necropolis context for Giza. Worker Cemeteries and Tools: Excavations near Giza, led by archaeologists like Mark Lehner and Zahi Hawass in the 1990s, uncovered a workers’ village with tombs of laborers and overseers. Tools (copper chisels, dolerite hammers), bread ovens, and fish bones indicate a workforce of thousands, consistent with constructing a monumental tomb over decades, as estimated for Khufu’s reign (c. 2589–2566 BCE).

Inscriptions on these tombs, such as “Overseer of the Builders of the Pyramid,” tie the workers directly to pyramid construction. Quarry Marks and Construction Debris: Red ochre graffiti inside the Great Pyramid’s relieving chambers (discovered by Howard Vyse in 1837) includes cartouches with Khufu’s name (e.g., “Khnum-Khuf”), linking the structure to his reign. While some question Vyse’s findings, the marks’ style matches Old Kingdom conventions.

Limestone quarries nearby show extraction patterns matching the pyramid’s blocks, with ramps and sledges evidenced by wear marks and remains, supporting a labor-intensive tomb-building process.

Textual Evidence

Hieroglyphic Records: The Pyramid Texts, inscribed in later Old Kingdom pyramids (e.g., Unas, c. 2350 BCE), detail rituals for the pharaoh’s afterlife journey, implying earlier pyramids like Khufu’s served the same purpose. Though not inside Giza’s pyramids, they reflect a consistent cultural practice.

The Westcar Papyrus (Middle Kingdom, c. 1800 BCE) recounts tales of Khufu planning his pyramid, reinforcing its association with his legacy and burial. Herodotus’s Account: The Greek historian Herodotus, writing in 440 BCE, describes the Great Pyramid as Khufu’s tomb, based on Egyptian priests’ oral reports. He notes 100,000 workers and 20 years of construction, figures exaggerated but aligning with a massive royal project. While secondary, this early record corroborates the tomb tradition.

Contextual Evidence

Cultural Continuity: The progression from mastabas (flat-roofed tombs) to step pyramids (e.g., Djoser’s, c. 2630 BCE) to true pyramids tracks a clear evolution in royal burial architecture. The Giza pyramids fit this timeline, with Khufu’s as the pinnacle of the 4th Dynasty’s tomb-building tradition.

Funerary goods (boats, statues) in pits around the Great Pyramid, like the Khufu Solar Boat (discovered 1954), match items found in other royal tombs, intended for the afterlife. Absence of Contradictory Function: No machinery, wiring, or structural features (e.g., conduits, turbines) consistent with an energy machine have been found in or around the pyramids. The internal design—narrow passages, sealed chambers—aligns with security for a tomb, not utility for power generation.

Scientific Analysis

Dating and Materials: Radiocarbon dating of charcoal from mortar in the Great Pyramid (1980s studies by the American Research Center in Egypt) places construction around 2600 BCE, matching Khufu’s era. Limestone and granite sourcing traces to local quarries and Aswan, respectively, supporting a state-driven project.

Geophysical surveys (e.g., muon scans, 2017) reveal voids but no functional mechanisms, consistent with architectural rather than operational intent. Engineering Feasibility: Studies by engineers like Craig Smith (2004) and teams at MIT model the pyramid’s construction using ramps, levers, and manpower—methods viable for a tomb, requiring no lost technology. The precision (e.g., 0.01% deviation in base leveling) reflects skill, not necessarily a non-funerary purpose.

Critiques Addressed

Mainstream Egyptologists acknowledge gaps—e.g., no mummies in the major Giza pyramids—but attribute this to looting, evidenced by broken seals and robbed subsidiary tombs. The lack of explicit “tomb” labels inside is typical of early pyramids, where purpose was assumed, not inscribed until later (e.g., Pyramid Texts).

Alternative theories (like energy machines) often rely on absence of evidence or reinterpretation, whereas the tomb hypothesis rests on positive finds: sarcophagi, worker remains, and royal inscriptions.

This evidence collectively paints a picture of the pyramids as monumental tombs, built to honor and protect pharaohs in the afterlife, backed by archaeology, texts, and cultural patterns.

