Israel drops a bomb on one of the most densely populated areas in Beirut, Lebanon! One (1) woman killed and 17 Lebanese injured, including 6 children. Brought to Bahman Hospital after Israel’s strike.

The senior Hezbollah official targeted in Beirut was “Haj Mohsen.”



Haj Mohsen is reportedly the commander of Hezbollah's precision missile project!



They’re also calling him the “number 2” of Hezbollah.

HOWEVER, my sources from my years with the Intelligence Community tell me Fouad Shokri was the target of the Israeli assassination attempt. Shokri was reportedly responsible for Hezbollah’s operations.



Due to successful Hezbollah counterintelligence, the Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut was unsuccessful, as Shokri had left the building before the attack.



It is confirmed that Fouad Shokri survived the assassination attempt.

4:45 PM EDT --

The Iranian Foreign Ministry says that Hezbollah has the right to respond to the Israeli attack.

4:49 PM EDT --

US warships are moving closer to Lebanon in order to carry out evacuations of US nationals

-- Israeli fighter jets have and are taking off, heading north.

5:03 PM EDT --

Reports of explosions near the headquarters of the Hezbollah battalions in Babylon, Iraq. Multiple airstrikes were carried out in Jurf al-Sakhar, southern Baghdad.

Reports indicate that 7 members of the PMF, specifically from the Kata'ib Hezbollah, were killed following airstrikes targeting northern Babil in Iraq.

-- Hezbollah will soon issue an official statement regarding the Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut

5:07 PM EDT --

Israeli jets flying over Tel Aviv. Headed north.

5:10 PM EDT --

-- Target of Israeli attack in Beirut, Hajj Mohsin, is Hezbollah's acting military chief, reports; Hezbollah caught by surprise by strike, did not expect IDF to attack in heart of Beirut, report says.

-- A Ballistic Missile launched from Iraq has been Intercepted approaching Israeli Airspace near the City of Eilat.

-- GPS is down nationwide in Israel; completely jammed.

-- Raising alert in Tel Aviv and Tiberias in anticipation of missile strikes from Hezbollah.

5:39 PM EDT --

Israel saying they do not want war. US State Department saying no need to escalate to a war. US Military saying "We will defend Israel if war commences."

Israel bombs a civilian area. There are Mass casualties. They either missed their target, or hit him depending on who you believe. Then they have the nerve to say they don't want war and the matter is concluded. Further saying the ball is in Hezbollah's court?

That's like someone punching you and your mother in the face and saying “I don't want to fight, its up to you.”

5:45 PM EDT--

-- Reports suggest Hezbollah are going to launch a major escalation.

-- Israeli Army Radio: "Estimates indicate that the attack will lead to a major response from Hezbollah in the north. But, it will lead to a response from Hezbollah in Tel Aviv or in Jerusalem ?"

-- Russia says strikes on Lebanon are flagrant violation of international law.

-- The senior journalist close to Hezbollah warns "Don't stay in Haifa tonight"

-- The Iranian Embassy in Beirut: We condemn in the strongest terms the sinful and cowardly Israeli aggression against the southern suburb of Beirut, which claimed the lives of a number of martyrs and wounded.

UPDATE 5:52 PM EDT --

-- Hezbollah's first response to the attack in Beirut: "Israel made a mistake."

-- SHELTERS OPENED IN CENTRAL ISRAEL MUNICIPALITIES AMID HEZBOLLAH STRIKE THREAT Shelters have been opened in municipalities across central Israel in anticipation of a potential strike from Hezbollah following the Israeli strike in Beirut.

UPDATE 6:19 PM EDT--

-- New airstrikes OCCURRING on the city of Babil in Iraq.

-- Strategic military cargo plane arrives in Israel from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

-- A swarm of drones enters Israel from Lebanon towards Western Galilee.

-- Israel opened all shelters in Tel Aviv

UPDATE 6:58 PM EDT --

Israel now officially confirms the death of Fuad Shukr (Hajj Mohsin), top commander of Hezbollah’s military. It is possible that the head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was also killed in the strike on Beirut.

7:20 PM EDT --

The Lebanese Ministry of Health: The number of victims of the Israeli attack on the southern suburb of Beirut has risen to 3 dead and 74 wounded.

8:27 PM EDT --

Israel closes air space to non-military air traffic, in the north of the country to the Lebanon border.

