Germany CANCELS €3 Billion in new Ukraine Aid; The End is here . . . .
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz canceled a new €3 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine.
The end of the Ukraine-Russia conflict is now clearly in sight, as Donald Trump moves closer to entering the White House, and our "partners" realize the utter madness of having even tried to confront Russia militarily.
The morons in the US/EU/NATO military leadership were so pathetically wrong in their assessment of Russian military capabilities, and their "strategies" for Ukraine, those military people should be declared derelict of duty and incompetent. Almost all of them should be FIRED from the Pentagon. Same for the so-called "intelligence community."
Clearly the people in the Intelligence community are so amateurish, and out of their depth, they should be fired. The intelligence community nowadays seem to me to be a bunch of rank amateurs, who sit on their ass behind keyboards reading the Internet, and looking at spy satellite imagery. They don't seem to get out in the field and do actual intel work. Worse, they seem to lack the ability to think critically and apply logic. The result from their efforts is clear: Russia kicked our ass in Ukraine.
Take all those so-called "Intelligence community" people and fire them. Walk them out the door! Maybe give them a plush Safe-space, cuddle-toy, a box of Crayola Crayons and a nice coloring book to help ease their stress of having utterly failed so dismally. Stuffed animals and coloring books are more closely aligned to their demonstrated intellectual level anyway.
With "aid" to Ukraine now being canceled, the end of this reckless, disgusting, and idiotic plan against Russia is now in sight.
It needs to end immediately.
It is not only the EU and US leaders that underestimated, and seemingly continue to do so, the Russian military, but also most of their dumbed down and servile citizens. Here Down Under the ignorance of ‘intelligent’ people, who unreservedly swallow the garbage spewed by the legacy media, is beyond astonishing, it is dangerous. It can be argued that Western governments have been able to march us down the path of self-destruction because there was no meaningful push back from their citizens.
An idea occurred to me yesterday. After writing extensively on the Israeli Gaza genocide, I concluded the "conflict" has been staged as a beta test for a purely AI-driven war when asymmetry exists. Hamas-Hezbollah forces have no equivalent to the Israeli AI coupled with highly superior weaponry and munitions which has been orchestrating the violence in Gaza.
Ukraine, OTOH, represents an AI-driven conflict instigated primarily to reveal and test each side's weapons and munitions in a primarily symmetric conflict. Whereas the unit called Hamas-Hezbollah doesn't possess hypersonic Oreshnik missiles, the destruction in Gaza shows how quickly an asymmetric conflict can depopulate a nation state. AI-designated targets remove the human element of empathy. We need to disabuse ourselves of the idea that only 40,000+ died in Gaza. This number represents a convenient fabrication to appease uneasy minds who supported the genocide.
The utter brutality of bombing hospitals; schools; mosques; and refugee-tent compounds while allowing no aid to enter accomplished its goal; every nation paid attention to the inequality in forces. The result can be noted in the fact that over 50 countries have contacted Israel about purchasing AI used in the conflict. Israel now boasts, as they always do, their AI capabilities are "proven in Gaza."
This is why Israel periodically "fights" a war in Gaza. They test their weapons and digital sophistication. Thus, I only emotionally responded to the civilian deaths in Gaza. I care very little about who "wins" a war.
Again, the Ukraine War has shown how a conflict engineered by AI can interact while significant weaponry is exposed to change the odds in battle...such as the hypersonic Oreshnik missile.
They were both beta tests. One involves supposed symmetry and the other asymmetry. The symmetrical conflict also reveals, quite importantly, how sustainable the opposing economies are and how quickly any side can gain advantage to a war-footing production and acquire weapons worldwide. Russia, for example, has been greatly assisted by missiles sent from Iran and unloaded in Russia against universal economic sanctions levied by the U.S. while Europe is collapsing under Green Energy restrictions and cannot sustain a war footing.
Never forget that all wars are bankers' wars, and the Universal Financiers control BIS, World Bank, all central banks worldwide, and any other financial organization through which nations, fearing for their very existence, borrow to finance their defense postures. Never forget Lukashenko's revelation at the beginning of the "Covid Pandemic" that he was offered a substantial loan on extremely favorable terms from the World Bank if he would lockdown his citizens; close businesses; institute onerous health restrictions; etc.