German Chancellor Olaf Scholz canceled a new €3 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine.

The end of the Ukraine-Russia conflict is now clearly in sight, as Donald Trump moves closer to entering the White House, and our "partners" realize the utter madness of having even tried to confront Russia militarily.

The morons in the US/EU/NATO military leadership were so pathetically wrong in their assessment of Russian military capabilities, and their "strategies" for Ukraine, those military people should be declared derelict of duty and incompetent. Almost all of them should be FIRED from the Pentagon. Same for the so-called "intelligence community."

Clearly the people in the Intelligence community are so amateurish, and out of their depth, they should be fired. The intelligence community nowadays seem to me to be a bunch of rank amateurs, who sit on their ass behind keyboards reading the Internet, and looking at spy satellite imagery. They don't seem to get out in the field and do actual intel work. Worse, they seem to lack the ability to think critically and apply logic. The result from their efforts is clear: Russia kicked our ass in Ukraine.

Take all those so-called "Intelligence community" people and fire them. Walk them out the door! Maybe give them a plush Safe-space, cuddle-toy, a box of Crayola Crayons and a nice coloring book to help ease their stress of having utterly failed so dismally. Stuffed animals and coloring books are more closely aligned to their demonstrated intellectual level anyway.

With "aid" to Ukraine now being canceled, the end of this reckless, disgusting, and idiotic plan against Russia is now in sight.

It needs to end immediately.

GERMAN BUSINESSES REVOLT - FAR TOO LATE FOR GERMANY

🔴 Energy Wars: European Crisis Worsens as Ukraine Severs Key Energy Route to the European Union