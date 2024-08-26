PETER HALLIGAN

Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa | Reuters

“BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to help contain the outbreak on the African continent in the short term as well as provide help to the affected countries, said a government spokesperson on Monday.”

Interesting. I wonder how big the stockpile is. The population of the Democratic Republic of Congo is over 100 million.

“Germany has around 117,000 doses of Jynneos, which is being stockpiled by the German army after Berlin procured it in 2022.

It will keep a minimum amount of stock, to protect travelling authorities, for example, said a defence ministry spokesperson on Monday. A separate decision would need to be made when it comes to reordering vaccines, he added.”

There you go, almost all of the stockpile of JYNNEOS | FDA

Keep an eye on the stock price of Bavaria Nordic!

The WHO and GAVI have a plan.

Global strategic preparedness and response plan launched by WHO to contain mpox outbreak

“The plan covers the six-month period of September 2024-February 2025, envisioning a US$135 million funding need for the response by WHO, Member States, partners including Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), communities, and researchers, among others.”

And there it is “GIVE ME THE MONEY!” -all 135 million bucks of it, for starters. And if the WHO ad GAVI can just scrap up a few more cases amongst the DRC’s 100 million people ad a few hundred cases in neighbouring countries, thy will be back for another 124 million bucks, or 250 million or a billion or whatever.

“The plan, which builds on the temporary recommendations and standing recommendations issued by the WHO Director-General, focuses on implementing comprehensive surveillance, prevention, readiness and response strategies; advancing research and equitable access to medical countermeasures like diagnostic tests and vaccines; minimizing animal-to-human transmission; and empowering communities to actively participate in outbreak prevention and control.”

Wait for the pictures of people being arrested by WHO commandos in hazmat suits and the quarantine camps for all those infected, or suspected of being infected with, monkey pox infections (using the magic, highly cycled. RT-PCR test) that the WHO is no doubt building all over the sub-continent of Africa.

Poor bastards in Africa – we can hope they don’t put suspects in remote camps and then blow them up with a MOAB.

Let’s see how lockdowns go in the capital of the DRC, Kinshasa, population 17 million.

The WHO is nothing if not boringly repetitive. Repeat the lie often enough, people will believe it.

“WHO is working with a broad range of international, regional, national and local partners and networks to enhance coordination across key areas of preparedness, readiness and response. This includes engagement with the ACT-Accelerator Principals group; the Standing Committee on Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response; the R&D Blueprint for Epidemics; and the interim Medical Counter Measures Network (i-MCM Net).”

Onwards!!!