It has been a wild day and there is no way in hell I could keep up.

Nov 03, 2026

Just like Nazi Germany seized Czechoslovakia’s gold and its robust military-industrial complex in the run-up to World War II, so too is today’s Germany plotting to seize Poland’s gold and subordinate European NATO’s largest army to Berlin ahead of a possibly upcoming war with Russia by 2030.

Polish conservative firebrand Dominik Tarczyński recently explained liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s attempted judicial coup as being driven by him then wanting to seize control of the Central Bank, introduce the euro, and then finally transfer Poland’s gold to the European Central Bank (ECB) in Germany. As it turns out, Poland has the world’s 10th-largest gold reserves, and its 550 tonnes as of January were more than the ECB’s 506.5. The ECB would therefore more than double its reserves in that scenario.

That’s a significant motivation for what was assessed here to be Germany’s attempted takeover of Poland by proxy through Tusk’s armed seizure of the Constitutional Tribunal with all that could follow. It could also at least temporarily rejuvenate the euro amidst the rapid militarization that most of its members, the vast majority of whom use the euro, are engaging in to prepare for war with Russia by 2030. The bloc’s de facto German leader is far ahead of everyone with a planned €800 billion program.

Poland commands European NATO’s (E-NATO) largest military, and conservative President Karol Nawrocki is opposed to the EU’s “Security Action For Europe” (SAFE) loans that would also obligate that most of the equipment be purchased from the bloc’s members, not Poland’s American and Korean partners. He accordingly proposed the “Polish SAFE 0%” program for 185 billion zloty (~$46 billion), the equivalent of the loan that the EU is extending, which Tusk’s government agreed to despite Nawrocki’s disapproval.

If the ongoing attempted German takeover of Poland by proxy succeeds, and Poland joins the euro prior to more than doubling the ECB’s reserves by transferring all of its gold there, then Germany could much more easily advance its plot of federalizing the EU with itself as the most dominant force therein. Coupled with the rapid militarization of the EU as a whole, with the largest army in E-NATO then subordinated to Germany, the 1941-like threat that Dmitry Medvedev warned about would materialize.

The seizure of the Poland’s gold reserves is central to this scenario, ergo why Tusk is expected to support that through the introduction of the euro if his judicial coup succeeds, and there’s an historical precedent for his suspected German patron to pursue this policy that’s actually against Russia. Hitler seized Czechoslovakia’s gold reserves and its robust military-industrial complex in the immediate run-up to World War II, both of which were considered by historians to be indispensable to his war effort.

Likewise, in the run-up to the EU’s possible clash with Russia by 2030, today’s Germany is attempting to seize Poland’s gold reserves and subordinate the largest army in E-NATO to Berlin in dual moves that would be indispensable in the aforesaid scenario. Unlike back then when Germany led the invasion of the USSR from the front, it might instead task its Polish subordinate with sending Poles to die in Ukraine for perpetuating the NATO-Russian proxy war there or starting another one after the latest conflict ends.

Considering what’s at stake, namely the materialization of another 1941-like threat to Russia brought about by the German-dominated European Federation that could follow Berlin’s attempted takeover of Poland by proxy through Tusk’s judicial coup, Poland’s political crisis is of global significance. Its outcome could mean the difference between war and peace, without any exaggeration, since it’ll shape the post-war European order for years to come.