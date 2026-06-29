Gerald Celente: The Greatest Depression EVER Has Already Started
Following on from yesterday.
The Greatest Depression EVER Has Already Started | Gerald Celente
Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, discusses market manipulation, the Iran war, U.S. decline, deindustrialization, Gen Z anger, the AI bubble, dollar weakness, and the risk of wider war. He argues that America needs peace, antitrust laws, trades, culture, and a new renaissance to avoid deeper crisis.