Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice England's avatar
Alice England
4m

Very interesting thanks. I’m not surprised by the revealed information about child sexual exploitation as Hes jewish so it makes sense!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture