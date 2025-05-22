Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
7h

Starmer is a WEF order Following Gutless Spineless Puppet of. Bring back Corbin .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture