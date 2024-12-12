Share this postSeemorerocks George Galloway: The Arab world is dead to meCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGeorge Galloway: The Arab world is dead to meRobin WestenraDec 12, 20243Share this postSeemorerocks George Galloway: The Arab world is dead to meCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareSee how far the zionist state’s reach has increased in 2 daysThe new world isn't being born, the old world is not dying. With the destruction of Syria comes the death of Palestine. Gaza is done for. Netanyahu wins3Share this postSeemorerocks George Galloway: The Arab world is dead to meCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Yep. I clearly spelled out this ongoing change in the ME in my last substack, "The Khazar Empire Returns." The ME is being ethnically cleansed into a NWO contingent, currently represented by Israel, and the Sunni-jihadists, the "armies" and "enforcers," publicly funded and endorsed by the U.S. and Israel. Look at the fact that both Hamas and Taliban have cheered the recent changes in Syria which involved their stated enemies, Israel and U.S., placing their own funded and favored terrorists in positions of power.
Syria's collapse was quick, and those who can take advantage of the chaos will win big. There will be no more Semitic people except conclaves of Sunnis. The Ashkenazi Jew, like Netanyahu, will dominate. Remember, the Ashkenazi Jew is pinpointed by their thinking--they happen biologically to be mostly Caucasian East Europeans.
I read Iran is looking for nukes. They should. They're surrounded by the wolves at this point. Shia Islam will likely disappear. The Israeli Ashkenazi Jew will form the governate administration for the USCENTCOM region which will be the fulcral point of controlling Europe, Africa, and Asia in the NWO.