Bill Gates is f*ked
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.01.31 Sat
Bill Gates asked Jeffrey Epstein for antibiotics he could surreptitiously give to wife Melinda Gates after Bill Gates contracted STDs from Russian hooker prostitutes on Jeffrey Epstein Island crime syndicate Israeli Mossad operation blackmail espionage
Epstein Island Lolita express flight logs
Jeff Epstein Crime Map
Epstein Island Visits LOLITA EXPRESS
Bill Clinton 26 Flights on Lolita express
Bill Gates 37 Flights on Lolita express
Oprah Winfrey 19 Flights private Jet
Hillary Clinton HRC 6 Flights
Benjamin Netanyahu 2013-2017 36 trips
Israel Prime Minister 2009-21 2022-25
12 hour flights each way! 72 flights Just to gather dirt on our allies?
