George Galloway interviews Prof Marandi: Evacuate the Gulf
Scott Ritter@RealScottRitter
@Terror_Alarm are a bunch of cowards. I’m a good friend of @s_m_marandi . They threaten to bring harm to him. Knowing he is a peaceful man. I am not. Raise a million dollars. Come after me. It will be the last fucking thing you do. @elonmusk you are promoting violence
12:18 PM · Mar 22, 2026 · 213K Views
465 Replies · 5.59K Reposts · 18.8K Likes
Rick Sanchez@RickSanchezTV
My friend @s_m_marandi is facing threats against his life because he dares to speak out. Nevermind the fact that it's often times the Western press that asks for his perspective. I stand in solidarity with Professor Marandi. @Support needs to step in here.
9:39 PM · Mar 21, 2026 · 163K Views
793 Replies · 4.92K Reposts · 16.2K Likes
c'mon Robin... is this your first rodeo.... not for Galloway and the Iranian guy and Ritter has JDS.