George Galloway was detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act, his party has said.

The 71-year-old was stopped by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command at London Gatwick Airport on Saturday (27 September).

The former MP was accompanied by his wife having returned on a flight from Abu Dhabi after initially travelling to Moscow, according to the Herald Scotland.

“We can confirm that on Saturday, 27 September counter terrorism officers at Gatwick Airport stopped a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s under Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019,” a spokesperson for the Met Police told the Herald.

