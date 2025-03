George does it again.

He already faced down the US Senate 20-odd years ago. Now he does it again with war-mongering presstitute, Piers Morgan.

Usually, you can pick up some minor factual inaccuracies but not here. You could pause the video and fact check what George is saying only to find he’s 100% correct.

Quite a performance!

Here is the complete interview

"DISTURBING" Alina Habba on Epstein Files & Tate Brothers + "Putin Lickspittle" George Galloway