This is a refreshing look from two of New Zealand’s best (and most over-looked social critics, Mike Joy and Jeff Bertram) that cuts through the bullshit we are getting from the govenment.

But it is also limited and rooted solely in their areas of interest. They fail join many dots and to look at the Bigger Picture - not least, electricity and the building of data centres.

The history from Geoff Bertram was fascinating but I turned off when they started talking about social policy.

I overlooked the liberal bullshit about the Adern government “unifying New Zealand” with their “covid response”.

Is big agriculture holding New Zealand hostage? | Undercurrents

Is farming really the backbone of the New Zealand economy?

In this episode of Undercurrents, Ollie Neas speaks with freshwater ecologist Dr Mike Joy and economist Dr Geoff Bertram about the rise of intensive dairying, the political influence of the agricultural sector, and the environmental costs that have been pushed onto the public.

They explore why farming's changing place in the economy, why meaningful reform has proved so difficult, and whether New Zealand's attachment to the "backbone" myth is holding us back.

So, is big agriculture holding New Zealand hostage?