This Massive Winter Storm Is COMPLETELY ENGINEERED! – Dane Wiggington

In this segment Jimmy is joined by journalist and geoengineering expert Dane Wigington to discuss how elites at the World Economic Forum and military-linked programs are secretly conducting large-scale climate engineering, including aerosol spraying and chemical ice nucleation, while publicly framing extreme weather as “climate change.” Using undercover footage attributed to James O’Keefe and commentary from geoengineering researcher, the segment argues that cloud seeding is being conflated with far more extensive military-grade operations capable of shaping storms and temperature patterns.



Wigington also alleges that current U.S. winter storms and temperature anomalies are engineered through atmospheric manipulation and then politically leveraged to control public perception. The two contend that these programs are hidden under national security, coordinated internationally, and pose serious health and environmental risks.

