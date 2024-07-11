Del Bigtree: "Something made every government act exactly the same way and I will tell you when I was in Geneva it all became very clear...they're building an empire there...this is like a supervillain's paradise...it's like a world takeover is being staged and these massive complexes designed to run the world from Geneva are going up and it's no doubt that the IHR rules pass, I guarantee you that the WHO's treaty will eventually pass.

They don't plan on stopping folks, this thing is real. This is how they take over the world. They can't stand the United States of America. They hate our constitution. We were really a hiccup in the entire plan to take over the world. Really because we stood our ground and 30% of us didn't get the vaccine is probably one of the reasons this thing didn't sweep, that we're not all carrying vaccine trackers in our cell phones."