This is a retrospective.

I was looking at something else and found an item from the Richie Allen Show in the UK.

I found that I had been blocked on Twitter back in the day, presumably querying why he had dropped Dr. Vernon Coleman (who had been appearing every week on his show), was dropped like a hot potato after producing his video on Geert vanden Bossche. Presumably he was “fearmongering”.

Since then we have learned that the situation now is even worse than was being predicted back in early 2021.

This took me back to a post on my old video where the embedded video I did still existing despite just about all my video material having disappeared.

From 15 March, 2021

More from Dr.Vernon Coleman and Geert vanden Bossche

In May, 2022 I wrote the following article

Unpacking Geert vanden Bossche's 'FINAL CALL’

This is my best effort of conveying what Geert vanden Bossche had to say. By necessity, like vanden Bossche himself when he talks there will be some repetition.

Last Friday Del Bigtree of the Highwire interviewed Belgian vaccinologist, Geert vanden Bossche for the third time with not only an update but what he calls his final warning.

His arguments are very technical and difficult to grasp - more so than last time when he did not use such a plethora of confusing concepts to explain what he is seeing.

We have spent much of two days trying to grasp what he is saying and to put it in a language that will be comprehensible to those with a basic, but not extensive understanding of virology or evolutionary biology.

What follows is our attempt to bring clarity to a complicated subject.

What I will do is to reproduce what Geert vanden Bossche has to say as best as I can and to provide an initial attempt to unpack that.

To help this I put together a 50 minute video that brings together all the main parts of his presentation.

First, I have to make my own position clear.

Geert is a vaccinologist and evolutionary biologist and so brings his own understanding.

It is my belief that this should be viewed on its own merit and not compared, positively or negatively, with other conclusions that one has taken on.

That would be what I call "contempt prior to investigation".

I am a great enemy of reductionism and the argument that this ipso facto cannot be true because it "contradicts" something else we have taken on. For example, Geert does not talk as others do, such as Peter McCullough or Robert Malone about the nature of the mRNA shot that is not at all a vaccine.

The evidence to me points to the vaccine being an instrument of genocide because of the many mechanisms of injury in the shot (40 of which have been identified from scientific papers by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny).

However, this does not, in any way, to me contradict the contribution of vanden Bossche. It is bringing a different understanding that reinforces the arguments for keeping well away from the "vaccine", especially when it comes to our children.

For what it is worth Dr. Tenpenny on Telegram advised people to watch the video and to keep watching it until they understand it.

It matters little to me that vanden Bossche is an "insider" who has in the past worked for GAVI, or treats the mRNA shot as a "vaccine" and fails to point out things that are actually well outside his scope of practise.

It is, in my mind, essential that people have a grasp of the dire danger so that they understand just how important it is to avoid the shot for us and our children.

I have always regarded it as far more important to remain aware of the greatest dangers rather than live as if the times are normal.

The "information" that comes from the authorities is deceptively simple (nay, simplistic)- and very easy to grasp but highly misleading.

What Geert vanden Bossche is talking about is immune escape that has been defined as:

"Immune escape (aka viral escape and antigen escape) is the ability of a virus to elude an individual’s immune response."

Read the article HERE

This was the video I put out at the time of Jacinda Adern; unrolling of the vaccines in 2021. Just about all the videos I put out have been disappeared along with my whole Soundcloud channel that I mention in the video.

New Zealand fast-tracks PFIZER jab

One of the only remaining videos.

BACK TO WUHAN ONE YEARS LATER

22 days in solitary confinement in New Zealand

A woman, Mary Jane Newman, returning to New Zealand was kept in solitary confinement and treated like a leper in a Managed Isolation Quarantine facility (MIQ)

Mirrored from an internview by Dr. Sam Bailey