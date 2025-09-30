This is the last interview Geert vanden Bossche has given. I provide it with a synopsis.

After years of warning, Geert Vanden Bossche believes we may have reached the tipping point. In this sobering discussion, he shares why he now feels that the science has spoken—and the consequences are set in motion.

With the virus adapting under mounting immune pressure and highly vaccinated populations serving as the breeding ground for immune escape, Geert explains why further warnings may no longer matter.

The mechanisms are already in play. What will happen... will happen.

An AI synopsis

Synopsis of Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche

Background

Geert Vanden Bossche recounts his background: veterinary medicine in Belgium, PhD in virology at the Robert Koch Institute, academic research in immunology and virology, 12+ years in vaccine industry (GSK, Novartis, etc.), program officer at the Gates Foundation, involvement in Gavi’s Ebola vaccine rollout, and later work on natural killer cell–based immunization.

When COVID-19 emerged, he became alarmed at WHO’s push for mass vaccination:

“I immediately realized that this was something serious… global health organizations know some theory but have no clue about the practice of vaccinology.”

Core Argument: Mass Vaccination and Viral Evolution

Bossche argues that COVID-19 vaccines have driven unprecedented immune pressure on the virus at a population level, accelerating immune escape and chronic disease.

From Antibody Escape to T-cell Pressure

Pre-Omicron: escape mutations were antigen-specific (mainly neutralizing antibody epitopes).

Omicron: a leap to antigen-non-specific escape, producing broad but less functional immune responses.

“Omicron enabled the virus to have vaccine breakthrough infections… all of a sudden we got immune responses that were much broader but less functional and in fact promoting further immune escape.”

Currently: increasing mutations in T-cell epitopes, especially conserved ones in the nucleocapsid.

“WHO and all the mutation trackers… completely miss the story because they continue to sequence the spike protein, whereas these changes in the T-cell epitopes are primarily located in the nucleocapsid.”

The Coming “HIVicron” Variant

Bossche predicts the virus’s next evolutionary leap will be to bypass adaptive immunity entirely:

“The only thing it can now do is to completely bypass this whole array of all possible adaptive immune responses… to sideline the adaptive immune system.”

This would occur through changes in glycans on the viral surface, preventing antigen-presenting cells from recognizing the virus.

Consequence: unchecked viral replication throughout the body — what he calls a hyperacute course, unlike anything seen before.

“People cannot imagine when this happens… it blows through a body that has no immune defense… nothing comparable to what we have ever seen.”

Chronic Infections and Population-Level Selection

Highly vaccinated populations are accumulating chronic cases of long COVID and inflammatory disease.

Chronic infections generate ongoing immune pressure, selecting mutations in shared T-cell epitopes that spread quickly across populations.

“When that happens they get a transmission advantage in the population, not within the host… this goes very very fast and it will still go faster.”

By contrast, unvaccinated people rely on trained innate immunity. Though they may still fall ill from highly infectious strains, they generally recover in days to weeks.

Bossche predicts that the eventual Hivicron-like variant will be less infectious (a “price” paid for bypassing adaptive immunity) but vastly more dangerous for the vaccinated.

“For the unvaccinated it will become less infectious… I’m even hopeful for unvaccinated people with underlying diseases.”

Clinical Implications

Current subtle symptoms (fatigue, mild headaches) may precede chronic illness.

But the true bypass variant will present as a sudden, devastating illness:

“I’m talking about a hyperacute phase of the pandemic, a hyperacute course of individual disease — namely sudden death. The number of casualties will be incredibly higher than if we had not had mass vaccination.”

He stresses this would effectively be a new coronavirus, not SARS-CoV-2 as we know it.

“We are no longer talking about SARS-CoV-2. We are talking about a completely new coronavirus that will have unusual glycan chains on its surface.”

Final Warnings

Authorities misread rising wastewater viral loads, mistaking them for successful transmission, when in fact many detected are cryptic, non-transmissible variants produced in chronic infections.

Mass vaccination entrenched this “hostile immune environment” that forces the virus to evolve in dangerous directions.

Annual boosters, he says, cannot solve this:

“This COVID thing that is now spreading in the population has nothing, for God’s sake nothing, to do with flu… People say it’s becoming endemic. Come on. You got three, four waves during summer. Have you ever seen this with an endemic virus?”

His “mocking” suggestion: mass prophylaxis with antivirals, since without curbing transmission, immune pressure will keep driving evolution.

Key Takeaways

Mass vaccination created chronic infections and escalating immune escape. Omicron was a leap toward immune evasion; the next leap could bypass adaptive immunity entirely. This would produce a “hyperacute” pandemic wave with sudden, severe disease, especially in the vaccinated. Unvaccinated populations, relying on trained innate immunity, would fare comparatively better. The situation is unsustainable: chronic infection and ongoing circulation cannot continue indefinitely.

From Dr.McMillan

Is covid still SPREADING out of control?

TRANSCRIPT

As usual, after speaking with Geert Vanden Bossche, I get very reflective, because usually what we’ve spoken about is pretty hard-hitting science. And as I will tell you—as I’ve mentioned to anyone else—the scary part about what he says is that the science makes sense. But similar to a person studying volcanoes, you keep on hoping the volcano will never erupt, even though you see all the signs.

What I’m sharing with you today are a few of the signs that indicate to me something is not right, and something has to give. If you want to see that interview, please look in the description below. It’s there on Substack, and you can see as well the link to When Hivicron Arrives—my interpretation from a clinical point of view. That piece also has all the time codes and the interaction. So join us on Substack and get involved in the conversation.

Why I remain concerned

So why do I remain concerned, and what is happening now that you are not hearing about? The more I look at the whole pandemic overview, the more I realize that there doesn’t seem to have been a genuine focus on health. Because after scaring the whole world and driving mandates, to suddenly turn your back on this infection that killed so many people is illogical in my view. Maybe I’m missing something. Maybe it’s just that people want to move on.

Luckily, there are some people who don’t give up on it. And here is what I’m sharing with you today. This is from the Pandemic Mitigation Collaborative. I don’t even know who funds them. These guys are just continuing to monitor long-term, and they are looking at the U.S.—looking at wastewater data and levels. I’ll share with you some of their information to highlight why I think this is still serious and unsustainable.

Wastewater data

This is from September 22nd [2025]. They do this weekly. The wastewater map shows COVID circulation in the United States: dark red means very high, light yellow means very low. And you can see many areas are dark red—indicating COVID is circulating very highly.

Now, wastewater data gives you an idea of viral circulation, but there are caveats. In the early waves (Alpha, Delta, the original strain), the pattern was: infect the upper airway, go to the lungs, spread to the intestines. That combination of lung and gut inflammation is what drove severe disease—the COVID storm. So wastewater was a useful measure then.

But Omicron behaves differently. Instead of going primarily to the lungs, it focuses almost exclusively on the upper airway, the sinuses. That’s why so many people are struggling with sinus issues. That’s why I keep reminding people to hum. Don’t forget to hum. This is why we wrote Humming Heroes. The link is there for the free PDF—no excuses.

Omicron still goes to the gut, mainly the ileum, but less frequently and not in the same way. So what you measure in wastewater is only part of the picture.

Risk levels

Looking again at September 22, 2025: in most areas, wastewater levels are high or very high. Based on that, they estimate active infections. For example, in Alabama (very high), one in 24 people are infectious. That means in a room of 10 people, there’s a 35% risk someone has COVID; in 25 people, 66%; in 50 people, 88%; in 100 people, 99%.

In a low area, like Arizona, it’s one in 100 people. Even then, in a room of 100 people, there’s a 63% chance someone is infectious.

The problem is: there are no symptoms these days. People don’t even know they have it. And this fits with what Geert has been saying about immune-evading variants.

Patterns over time

Looking at wastewater-derived infection estimates, you see a big Omicron peak in 2022, more in 2023, higher in 2024. Now in late 2025, it seems to be declining. But look closer. When you compare year-on-year transmission patterns, you see a repeating cycle.

2020–21 was the lowest.

2021–22 saw the huge Omicron surge.

2022–23, 2023–24, 2024–25 all had summer rises followed by big winter surges.

Now, in 2025–26, the pattern is almost identical to 2023–24: a smaller summer rise, likely to be followed by a winter surge.

Why would it not follow the same pattern again? Nothing different has been done. Population immunity seems weaker after recurrent infections. In highly vaccinated regions, there’s no reason to think this won’t repeat.

So we should expect a surge this winter.

Clinical puzzle

But this surge won’t look like severe COVID. And that confuses people. They think because it’s not severe COVID, the virus isn’t relevant. But Denmark’s data showed that if someone over 65 was hospitalized for any reason within 30 days of a COVID infection—even if not admitted because of COVID—the mortality was 12%.

Now, the presentation is subtle: headache, fatigue, maybe nothing at all. People don’t bother testing. Then, two or three weeks later, they have a serious medical event. That’s what I call the “silenced phase”: infection without obvious symptoms, difficulty clearing the virus, longer shedding, more infectious.

This is a nightmare situation. It cannot go on forever.

Unsustainability

Whatever you think of Geert’s predictions, this year-on-year pattern is unsustainable. The best year was actually 2020–21. Since then, each wave has weakened population immunity further. We’re now seeing fungal infections rising, unusual disease presentations. This just doesn’t stop.

So don’t let anyone tell you this is normal. It is not normal. Don’t underestimate recurrent infection.

Closing

I’ll keep trying to dissect Geert’s analysis in the coming weeks. If you want to join, follow us on Substack. Look in the description below to learn more about the principle of Humming Heroes—how humming boosts nitric oxide and may reduce risk of exposure.

At this point, there’s very little else in front of us. So let’s continue focusing on the science and prepare as best we can for what could be difficult years ahead. Thank you.