The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has persisted for the 340th consecutive day, with ongoing atrocities committed against civilians. On Tuesday evening, a new massacre occurred on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia al-Balad, situated in the northern part of the Strip.

In an initial toll, Civil Defense teams in the Gaza Strip recovered the bodies of eight martyrs, including three children and two women, along with several injuries following an Israeli bombing of Dr. Akram al-Najjar's home at al-Quds Open University.

In Gaza City, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that an Israeli bombardment of a popular food stall in al-Shawa Square, east of the city, resulted in six deaths and additional injuries. Furthermore, the attack on the Yarmouk area led to the deaths of five individuals, including two women and a child, and left twelve others injured.

In Gaza City, several civilians were martyred and others injured in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, located east of the city. This occurred simultaneously with the targeting of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which also resulted in further casualties.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli shelling of several areas in the al-Bureij camp resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child, and left others injured. Meanwhile, the al-Nuseirat camp endured heavy Israeli bombardment.

In Rafah, Israeli shelling of the al-Mashrou area resulted in the deaths of three people. Meanwhile, the occupation forces continued to shell and destroy residential buildings northwest of the city.

The shelling of Mawasi Khan Yunis left craters 10 meters deep

During the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli occupation launched an extensive attack against a Palestinian displacement camp in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. The massacre was described as "one of the worst and most brutal in the Strip".

The area was previously declared an alleged safe zone by the IOF, and sheltered at least one million Palestinians, all of whom were cramped up in makeshift tents.

So far, an unfinalized death toll indicates that at least 40 Palestinians have been killed in the aggression, while 65 others were injured. However, the numbers are expected to exponentially increase in the upcoming hours.

As a result of the intense bombardment of the camp, large and unprecedented craters and holes were left behind by the 2,000-pound bombs dropped by the IOF. Entire families have been wiped out, while others completely disappeared in the sand.

The bodies of some martyrs were found in sites far from the craters amid the impact of the explosions.

From Hal Turner

Yesterday, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) presented extensive preparations for full-scale war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, to US General Kurilla;, the CENTCOM chief.

Kurilla visited IDF Northern Command HQ, and met senior Israeli officers.

The scope of the IDF plan is, literally, "full scale war" and, based on U.S. military assessment of the plan, it absolutely WILL spark a major, regional war, throughout the Middle East.