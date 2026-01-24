I highly recommend listening to this.

“[Netanyahu, Trump, Putin are] all collectivists...They hate us...[and] want to make us slaves...[but they can’t] declare...the New World Order, and now we all go to prison...there’d be a rebellion...so we have to go through these stages of [fake] conflict.”





This clip of G. Edward Griffin (@GEdward_Griffin), the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island and host of the Red Pill Expo, is taken from an interview with Christian White posted to YouTube on January 22, 2026.



White: “Netanyahu, Trump, et cetera. They’re all kind of that there’s theater going on. I mean, I assume that that kind of bleeds over on the geopolitical front.”



Griffin: “Yes, yes. But here again, they’re all collectivists. See, that’s the problem with our world. We don’t really have any of these options being offered to us. We don’t have any options that represent the ideal of collective— I mean, individualism. So they’re fighting amongst each other, aren’t they? But they all believe basically the same. They all want to be the top of the ladder. That’s it. But as far as we are concerned, they consider us the enemy. They all hate us, they all want to subdue us. They all want to make us slaves or vassals to their empire.



“But you do come to this question of strategies. How do you gradually work that out? You can’t just declare and say, look, here’s my trump card. I win. We’re dealing a geopolitics game or a card game, and we have to condition the thinking of the people of the world that they’re fighting a battle. Gradually, they’re losing. Gradually, they’re losing. Gradually, they’re still losing. Oh, now they’re still losing. And now they’ve lost.



“But they sure tried hard, so it was okay in the sense that they did their best. If they just played the card all at once and said, okay, we, now declare that we are the New World Order, and you all go to prison, and it’s going to be done today, there’d be a big rebellion. But as long as, you know, like the old story of the frog, you put it in the water and gradually turn up the heat. Frog will stay in there until he boils to death. But if you drop him into a pot of boiling water, boom, he’s right out of it again. This is the strategy that our enemy is playing. They don’t want us to get into the hot water too fast. They want us to gradually get used to it.



“So we have to go through these stages of conflict and win a little bit and lose a little bit back and forth. Oh, we got a hero. Oh, well, he’s not so much a hero. Oh, but he’s a strong man. Well, he didn’t do everything right, but he did some good things right. And what about this woman? Now she’s really making sense. Oh, but she changed her mind.



“They have to slow us down so that they don’t see too much progress at one time. Although I have to admit, it looks like they’re accelerating the whole thing, because I think they suspect that people are waking up. And if enough people understand what we’re talking about, then that game won’t work anymore.”

“The Federal Reserve System is not federal. That’s part of the deception. They have no reserves. That’s part of the deception. So what is it? Well, it’s a cartel. It’s no different than a drug cartel or a banana cartel or an oil cartel.”



“Many people know I’ve written a couple of books on these things. The one that’s had the most response, sold the most copies, well over a million copies. I’m amazed to see that is The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second look at the Federal Reserve System. And it’s all about the Federal Reserve System, which is generally called a central bank, whatever that means. Nobody knows what that means. But, it’s not a bank, of course, that’s part of the deception



“The Federal Reserve System is not federal. That’s part of the deception. They have no reserves. That’s part of the deception. So what is the Federal Reserve System? Well, it’s easy to find out if you open your eyes and just question what you’ve been taught. Because we know it’s a government agency, right? No, it ain’t. So what is it? Well, it’s a cartel. It’s no different than a drug cartel or a, banana cartel, oil cartel.



“It’s a group of competitors in a particular business who agree to work together to be non competitive with each other on most issues. And they agree as to what issues they are going to compete on and what issues they will agree on.



“And they do this in order to, reduce competition between themselves. So that means they can charge higher prices for their products or services without competition, or they can produce more inferior products. As long as you can eliminate competition, that’s to the advantage of the cartel owners.



“So that’s why they have cartels. And it was a shock to me to find out that the Federal Reserve System of the United States of America is a cartel.”

I have always been allergic to the term “controlled opposition”, but it is explained well here.

“[They] pick topics that are important but resolved and [then] become vocal...it seems like they are a leader in the movement when in fact the true leaders were the ones that [had] their reputations...destroyed.”



“And this is actually taught. I’ve been told it’s taught by the government in their schools for their agents is how to— Oh, they have special names for these different ploys, but this one I forgot, anyway, is how to drag people into accepting you as a leader in the rebellion against tyranny because you speak out against tyranny. But actually you’re not. You’re a controlled op person.



“And they say you have to... look like you’re doing the right thing. And the number one item as I recall on the list is to pick topics which are very, very important, but which are by now are resolved and become very vocal on things that people already know about.



“But the fact that you are now talking strongly about them makes, it seem like you are a leader in the movement when in fact the true leaders were the ones that were annihilated. Their reputations have been destroyed and everything. They were the ones in the beginning when everybody was against them. But now it’s common knowledge.



“So now you can become a leader as long as you’re at the head end of the parade. I think that’s what they call it, the parade. You want to be seen at the head end of the parade against tyranny, even though you are not. Well, you know, this is hard for people to get their heads wrapped around it that their own government is teaching this. But that’s the way the world is. It’s not just our government. All of the major governments are doing this sort of thing.”

