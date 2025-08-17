Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Signal to noise ratio sucks with long lead in times on the first two video somebody needs to tell these guys to get to the point cut to the Chase trim the fat

One guy even says we'll get straight to it but he's lying

It's 2025 cut to the Chase

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture