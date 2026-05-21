From Hal Turner

AS most people continue to IGNORE the disastrous closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and as Futures Markets continue to be willfully deluded that everything will be “OK,” word out of Europe today should reframe their attention.

Germany’s natural gas storage facilities — the largest in Europe by far — are currently less than 30% full, with traders reluctant to buy gas at current price levels. (Their delusion tells them the price will come down.)

Dutch storage levels are even lower at just 12.5% full.

Gasunie, the country’s gas network operator, says inventories must reach 87% capacity by the end of the refill season on November 1.

Except the Strait of Hormuz is still closed. Neither oil nor natural gas, is flowing through it.

That’s the one “constant” in this sordid affair. Except the people who are __supposed to be__ “professionals” seem to have their heads in the sand like an Ostrich, so they can ignore the reality taking place.

Rick Rule’s URGENT Warning On Shortages Coming THIS WEEK

Michael Hudson WARNS: IMMINENT Economic Catastrophe - War, Oil Crisis & Bond Market Panic

Prof. Michael Hudson is a prominent American economist, Distinguished Research Professor of Economics, and prolific author.

Support Michael’s work on Patreon: / michaelhudson

Michael’s site: https://michael-hudson.com/

Recent books: https://michael-hudson.com/books/



Man in America, Seth Holehouse

LEAKED: Internal AutoZone Memo Reveals the Largest Motor Oil Shortage in American History

An internal AutoZone memo just surfaced with these exact words: "We are facing the largest supply shortage of lubricating fluids in the modern history of America." Nissan has already cut oil supply to its dealers by 55 percent. Mobile and Shell have told Costco and Walmart to expect bare shelves in the motor oil section within weeks. This is not a rumor. These are corporate memos. We walk through exactly what this means for your vehicle, your wallet, and what you need to stock up on right now before the shelves go bare. Oil is the new toilet paper. Do not wait.

Watch the full episode



