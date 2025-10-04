The Trump administration has determined that the US is engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with Latin American drug cartels, according to a notification to Congress, offering further legal justification for recent strikes on alleged drug-runners from Venezuela.

The notice, sent by the Pentagon to Congress this week, says the US “has now reached a critical point where we must use force in self-defense and defense of others against the ongoing attacks” by the groups, which President Donald Trump has also designated terrorist organizations.

A copy of the notice was obtained by Bloomberg. The New York Times reported the move earlier Thursday.

An automatic reply to an email seeking comment from the White House said a response may be delayed “due to staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown.” The Pentagon also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The language in the notification expands on one submitted to congressional leaders on Sept. 4, following an earlier US military strike against a purported drug trafficking vessel. At the time, Trump wrote: “It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary. United States forces remain postured to carry out further military operations.”

The latest notice says law enforcement efforts to stem the flow of illicit drugs over several decades have proven insufficient, with the substances becoming more potent, while “the cartels involved have grown more armed, well organized, and violent.”

This document outlines the background to the U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, which began this past Sunday and is still ongoing. From Hal Turner’s perspective, it strongly suggests that the U.S. and Israel are preparing to launch military action against Iran very soon.

U.S. Moves Against Iran in the Red Sea:

Reports indicate that Iran is attempting to set up bases along the coasts of Yemen and Eritrea to gain strategic control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. These locations are said to be equipped with naval drones, fast-attack craft, radar installations, and anti-ship missile systems.

The situation appears even more serious.

Russian intelligence sources claim that Israel and the U.S. may be planning joint strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities supported by Russia, as well as on Russian Air Force cargo planes landing regularly in Iran. Multiple aircraft are reportedly arriving from eastern Russia, where Su-35 fighters are produced.

According to these sources, any attack by Israel or the U.S. on Russian planes—whether in flight or on the ground in Iran—would be treated by Moscow as an “act of war,” prompting a retaliatory response.

In the Venezuela theatre ( from Hal Turner ):

Got told several hours ago that US troops aboard naval vessels in the Caribbean were informed this morning they will be engaging in “Territorial seizure operations” inside Venezuela.

Other US Ground Troops, presently located in Puerto Rico, were given the exact same information today.

MORE:

United States Marine Corp F-35b “Lightning” fighter jets in Puerto Rico are NOW being loaded with BLU-111 Bombs which are 500 pound, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) and loaded with AIM-9 “Sidewinder” air-to-air missiles for “a mission in the southern Caribbean Sea.”

The loading of active weapons onto these planes is NOT “normal” or “routine.”

Lithuania has launched a nationwide “just-in-case” campaign, complete with shelters, evacuation drills, and DIY bunker plans.

Over 6,400 shelters are being prepped to cover half the population, while officials race to turn basements into blast-safe zones in under 12 hours.

It’s not full panic mode… yet, but when your neighbors are Belarus and Kaliningrad, a little paranoia goes a long way.

Government is telling people “Hope for peace, plan for Putin.”

A reminder:

