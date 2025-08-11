From Max Igan on X

Hi Everyone.



I have just spent 2 weeks very sick in bed. Literally around the clock...



A first I thought food poisoning, perhaps a flu, maybe a combination of both. Now though, a lot of what i have been experiencing has, i believe, been based in deep rooted emotional trauma. Almost two years of reporting on the genocide of Gaza and daily images of the of slaughter of Palestinian children streaming into my mind has had a very deep effect on my psyche. Perhaps I am not as strong as I thought myself to be. There was an image that came across my X feed of a Palestinian child, maybe 10 years old, thrown to the roadside and left there to die by IDF. His head and frail arms and legs were intact but his entire body had been eaten by dogs, you could see his bones were crimson where the dogs had been gnawing on his carcass.



This is what fake American, israel-first lame duck President

@realdonaldtrump

and his band of degenerate anti life subhuman parasites like fake American, fake jews, Marco Rubio, Randy Fine, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton etc has been supporting and funding these last 2 years and I can only wish that the same fate befall all of them as they all so deserve.



Upon being confronted with this image, My mind went into some kind of toxic shock and I became very ill. The gentle people of Palestine are such beautiful people, many are my friends and humanity has failed them so very badly. And I think it just overloaded my senses and I went into a psychic, physical and emotional meltdown.



But out of bed today, feeling much better.... It became a massive detox for me resulting in a 12 day fast, no food, no tea, 2 weeks no weed, no internet, in many ways it was a very good cleansing for the soul.



I will do my best to bring you another video report with the next 2 week. And I thank you for your patience and support.



max