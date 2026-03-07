For clarification, this is not “official”Russian media - not RT, Sputnik or Izvestiya. It represents the more “hawkish” part of the media scene

Reports of missile strikes and drone attacks from the Middle East are coming in almost nonstop. But some strikes from Iran are particularly significant: they threaten the West’s bet on the AI ​​revolution and the vast sums of money held by the globalist elite. It seems Tehran has found another enemy vulnerability…

“And why us?” – Middle Eastern variant

When, in response to attacks by the US and Israel, Iranian missiles and drones struck Israeli territory and American military bases in the Middle East, no one raised any questions.

When Tehran began to specifically target oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the fuel infrastructure of the Persian Gulf monarchies, everyone understood everything too.

But when data centers belonging to the world’s largest IT corporations located in the region began exploding, some people were perplexed: why were they being targeted?

Well, let’s figure it out...

On March 1, reports emerged , later confirmed by Amazon, that the company’s data centers in the UAE (two facilities) and Bahrain had shut down due to severe damage from the Iranian attacks. The press release was full of vague language and vague hopes for a resumption of operations, but even it made it clear that Amazon’s cloud services could not rely on the Middle Eastern capacity. For how long, no one knows.

On March 6, the Iranian news agency FARS reported a successful strike on another major data center – the Microsoft Azure project. It’s worth noting that this information comes from only one source, an Iranian media outlet directly linked to the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Microsoft itself has not commented on this matter at the time of writing.

Why not hit military targets?

Let’s start with the most obvious answer to the question of why Iran began targeting seemingly “civilian infrastructure.” It’s simple: it’s not really civilian after all...

As IT analyst Eldar Murtazin commented on the situation specifically for Tsargrad:

Data centers today are effectively a dual-use technology, both civilian and military. Data centers are used for AI, including target calculations, mapping, and other purposes. Therefore, such a strike is entirely logical.

Confirmation comes from the American press, which indicates that the Pentagon used AI technologies to plan, target, and guide its missiles, bombers, and drones during the attack on Iran. Specifically, the Claude “artificial intelligence tool” developed by Anthropic. This company, in turn, uses Amazon’s cloud resources in its work.

AI uses a vast array of information to analyze and identify targets, which requires constant access to cloud storage and a stable internet connection to use in real time.

Therefore, the destruction of data centers closest to the theater of military operations is one of Iran’s combat missions. As IT expert Denis Kuskov explained to Pervyi Russkiy, such strikes disrupt the backbone communications line between the data centers and end users. As a result, internet service is temporarily lost, and it takes a long time to restore service. This time, the “Epstein coalition”’s ability to strike Iran is reduced.

“People will definitely move from Dubai.”

It’s worth noting that the Persian Gulf countries have become a highly attractive business location for global IT corporations in recent years. It is here that the largest digital players have begun to establish one of the key hubs for the technological leap into the AI ​​era.

For example, Microsoft launched a $15.2 billion investment program in the UAE, of which $7.3 billion has already been spent by early 2026. Amazon just built $5.3 billion worth of data centers in Saudi Arabia – and this should be just the start of the company’s further expansion in the region through the recruitment of local specialists.

In 2024, Google announced a joint project with the Saudi company Humaine to create a global AI hub in the kingdom, in which the corporation is investing $10 billion. Oracle also invested $1.5 billion in expanding its data centers in the region and launched its own AI project program in the UAE.

In other words, the globalist digital industry literally has a lot to lose from the war in Iran. This includes not only tens of billions of dollars in lost investments, but also a forced setback in the development of AI technologies, which are currently the main race for future fabulous profits. This also represents a significant setback for the collective West in the integration of AI technologies into government and military governance.

According to Alexander Sharov, head of the RusIranExpo Group of Companies, a mass exodus of global IT businesses from the Persian Gulf countries is more than likely:

These companies’ remote offices will likely relocate to other countries, say, Goa (India) or Bali (Indonesia). Moreover, the climate there is better, and the costs of maintaining these offices are much lower. Managers can also be found locally at lower prices. The data processing industry will definitely move away from Dubai.

This safe haven is over. Does the West need to find another?

But that’s not all the bad news for those who hoped that the globalist economy and financial system could be preserved and that greater profits could be extracted from them.

Iran’s extremely painful blows directly to the “digital heart” of today’s West, which has quietly shifted to the Middle East, are proving to be yet another stone around the neck of the sinking project of “Middle Eastern Switzerland – a quiet luxury haven for capital and its owners.”

Firstly , in the 21st century, the Persian Gulf monarchies have become one of the main sources of “easy money” for the West, and no one is particularly hiding it . The purchase of European football clubs, the huge expenditures on lobbyists in high places in Washington and Brussels, the attempts of Middle Eastern rich people to buy themselves a place in the globalist elite through insane luxury, the money for which flows to the US and Europe – all this amounts to trillions of dollars.

After February 28, 2026, these abundant financial flows will dry up for a long time, if not forever – the countries of the Middle East will need money themselves to recover.

Secondly , the reason global IT giants have rushed to move their “production capacities” to the Persian Gulf countries is because local leaders have managed to convince the globalist elite that it is safe, comfortable, logistically convenient, and, in general, “anything goes for your money.”

Although globalists position themselves as people not tied to any specific country, as citizens of the world for whom “where taxes are lower is the homeland,” history has shown that these behind-the-scenes financial and political puppeteers still need a headquarters.

The United States, due to the resurgence of conservative national sentiment, has ceased to be such a safe haven. Europe, from Switzerland to London, has been transformed by globalists themselves into a rotting swamp, which migrants are on the verge of taking over. Given this situation, the rapidly growing “luxury oases” in the Middle East’s sands seemed like an excellent option for combining a source of strategic resources, business, and comfortable relaxation.

So what?

But Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lured Trump into an Iranian trap, and now he’ll have to build a “new Switzerland” somewhere else in the world. If that even works...

Although, according to current news , Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to the Persian Gulf countries for the “inconvenience caused” and promised that Tehran would no longer attack them – only in response to Israeli and US strikes from their territory. As they say these days, he’s probably trolling...

The prospects for development, much less the timing and conditions of the end of the war in the Middle East, are impossible to reliably predict. However, the past week already allows us to draw at least one conclusion.

The global financial and economic system, built over decades with enormous resources, has turned out to be a giant with feet of clay, living either in a sandcastle or an inflated bubble. It only took the closure of a single strait, the attack on a few oil tankers and LNG plants, the burning of a couple of data centers, and the global economy was in a swoon.

There’s no doubt that the globalists, who know how to count money and are suffering enormous losses, have already begun knocking on the door of the Oval Office, explaining to Trump that his Iran adventure must be curtailed. The real question is whether they’ll be able to get through to him, and whether the US has the opportunity to extricate itself from yet another war “for the sake of peace, democracy, and prosperity.”

The world’s busiest airport has closed.

UAE authorities have confirmed the interception of an Iranian drone. Its wreckage caused a fire near an oil terminal. The airport has been closed indefinitely – a huge hub that once connected the world has simply become inaccessible. Pilots are aborting landings after spotting smoke on the runway, according to the Antidote Telegram channel.

A video has surfaced online showing an Iranian drone strike on the airport this morning. FlightRadar24 shows how Dubai-bound flights are now forced to make mid-air turns. These include flights from Beijing, Orlando, Kathmandu, Bangalore, Islamabad, and other cities.

Smoke rising in the area of ​​Terminal 3 near gate C18 is believed to be debris from downed Iranian missiles or the result of a new hit.

Before the Iran war, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was considered one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. In 2023, it welcomed 92 million passengers. Dubai Harbor serves as a key hub connecting continents via Emirates.

The airport gained popularity in 1985, with the founding of Emirates Airlines, which made DXB its main hub. This event served as a catalyst for major expansions: Terminal 2 opened in 1998, and the Sheikh Rashid Terminal, which is now part of Terminal 1, opened in 2000. In 2013, Concourse A opened—the world’s first structure purpose-built to handle the giant Airbus A380.

On March 1, all scheduled flights were suspended due to UAV debris falling on the airport and the Burj Al Arab hotel. Limited operations resumed a few days later, at approximately 25% of normal capacity—approximately 106 flights per day, down from the previous 400-plus. EASA extended the risk alert for all Persian Gulf airspace until March 11. And now, another blow. The air defense system is in operation for passenger safety, the emirate’s authorities announced.

Dubai’s economic model is built on its role as a hub, and the airport is the physical infrastructure of that model. Aviation and tourism account for 20% of the country’s GDP. Free zones, a financial center, a logistics hub, and a gold market all depend on regular arrivals and departures at DXB. Gold remains in warehouses due to the suspension of air travel, LNG cargoes are being diverted as the Persian Gulf has become a war zone, and private jet charters have soared to $500,000 due to reduced commercial capacity. Now, even limited flights, intended to symbolize the airport’s recovery, circle the runway.

This isn’t a temporary glitch, but a structural vulnerability built into the hub model but not factored into the cost. After all, investments in Dubai were based on the assumption of a peaceful Persian Gulf, which was disproved on February 28, with the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Uranus. The hub that connected the world has become inaccessible. The peaceful region no longer exists

The situation in the Middle East has reached a fever pitch. Foreign media outlets are now reporting bluntly that Iran will start a war with neighboring Azerbaijan (Tehran denies this information and insists that the drone attacks on this neighboring country are the work of provocateurs operating under a false flag). Against this backdrop, insider reports of Chinese intervention have also emerged. While some sources claim that Beijing has decided to provide its ally with financial and military aid, others insist that China intends to do everything in its power to stop the war unleashed by Washington and Tel Aviv. And now Iran has already backed down. President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared: “There will be no more attacks on neighboring countries or missile launches.” There is, however, a caveat: unless these countries themselves display aggression. Meanwhile, the United States is sending a third aircraft carrier closer to the Iranian coast.

Preparing for a “clean-up”?

The United States is preparing to deploy a third naval strike group, led by the aircraft carrier George HW Bush, to the Middle East, according to USNI, citing a statement from the United States Fleet Forces Command.

Earlier, the aircraft carriers Abraham Lincoln and Gerald R. Ford were deployed to the Middle East in preparation for an attack on Iran. The George HW Bush and a group of accompanying naval vessels were reportedly involved in exercises, after which the crews were assigned to combat missions.

According to monitoring channels, the Gerald R. Ford is currently in the Red Sea, and the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is in the Arabian Sea. Experts previously noted that both ships are wary of approaching too close to the Iranian coast, as they could be attacked, including by armed drones.

Experts believe a third aircraft carrier could be sent to assist the first two for a “cleansing” operation. That is, to completely destroy the Iranian military machine, something America and Israel failed to achieve during Operation Epic Fury.

This carrier strike group could also be tasked with protecting US allies, as their stockpiles are running low. The second task is to try to protect allies, as the Persian Gulf states are running low on Patriot and THAAD missiles. George HW Bush could “cover” Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar, as US bases there are subject to intense Iranian retaliatory strikes.

There is another interesting version.

Several Iranian sources have previously claimed that drones hit the aircraft carrier Lincoln. Although the Pentagon denies this, the risk of losing or damaging one of the ships is very high. The third carrier en route is a strategic insurance policy. If one ship is disabled or lost, the operation will not be halted.

- writes “Military Chronicle”.

Did China intervene?

Meanwhile , the American television channel CNN indignantly reports that Russia is assisting Iran with intelligence, helping them respond effectively to US and Israeli aggression. Surprisingly, the journalists somehow fail to draw any parallels with the fact that someone is providing Ukraine not only with the same intelligence but also with weapons.

Moscow is seeking to intervene in the war,

- CNN journalists are sincerely outraged.

The US also has intelligence that China may be preparing to provide Iran with financial aid, spare parts and missile components, according to three sources familiar with the matter, although Beijing has so far remained out of the war.

- the material notes.

At the same time, one of the same sources noted that Beijing, in providing any support, will act “very cautiously.” China’s primary desire is to end the war in the Middle East, as it directly impacts its energy supply.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Moscow and Beijing continue to support Tehran, not only politically but also in other ways. When Western journalists tried to find out what exactly he was talking about, Araqchi rebuffed them: during the hot phase of the war, it would be completely unwise to scatter such information.

Iran “backsliding”?

This is precisely what Tehran is doing. Just yesterday, after Donald Trump’s ultimatum demanding “unconditional surrender,” the Iranians declared their readiness to fight until victory.

Meanwhile, relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are escalating. Baku has already accused Tehran of attacks on its territory, and it is reported that Azerbaijani troops have begun amassing near the border. Iran denies any involvement in the attacks, believing them to be a provocation aimed at drawing the neighboring country into war (especially since the United States is clearly unprepared for a ground invasion of Iran). The only question is whether the current Azerbaijani government is prepared to take such a step.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced:

The Interim Governing Council decided that there would be no more attacks on neighboring countries or missile launches unless there was an attack on Iran from their territory.

At the same time, Pezeshkian apologized to those countries that had already been targeted by the IRGC. All this, at first glance, suggests that the Iranians have begun to “surrender.”

This IS from RT

The widening conflict has paralyzed the vital waterway, choking off critical energy flows from the region

Satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Oil prices hit multi-month highs this week as attacks on tankers disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

The US–Israeli war with Iran is now in its seventh day, with Washington and its ally expanding deadly strikes across the Islamic Republic. Tehran has responded with waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and American targets in the region, warning that further retaliation could follow.

What’s happening to energy prices?

Brent crude topped $90 per barrel on Friday for the first time in almost two years, up over 6%, after US President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender. West Texas Intermediate surpassed $87 for the first time since April 2024. Both benchmarks are up over 20% this week, as fears that disruptions to Gulf exports could limit global supplies continue to rattle markets.



Gas prices also spiked after Qatar halted LNG production following attacks on its energy facilities. Benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices jumped over 50%, while Asian LNG prices rose almost 40%.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

The strait carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil exports, as well as roughly 20% of its LNG, including shipments from Gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait and especially Qatar.

According to Iranian state media, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander said the strait is closed and that the IRGC would set any ship trying to pass through on fire. Iran technically cannot close the Strait of Hormuz, but the mere threat of retaliation has been enough to prevent ships from sailing through the waterway.

Around 300 ships, including oil and LNG tankers as well as cargo ships, remain at anchor in open waters according to Reuters estimates, based on ship-tracking data from the MarineTraffic platform.

China, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern energy supplies, is reportedly in talks with the Islamic Republic to ensure safe passage for crude oil and Qatari LNG tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict escalated on Wednesday when the US sunk an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka. The strike came as Trump pledged measures to protect energy shipments from the Middle East, including insurance support and potential naval escorts for tankers carrying oil and gas.

Trump said on Tuesday that the US Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, adding that he had ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf.



US Energy Secretary Chris Wright called the waterway’s closure a temporary event, telling Fox News on Friday that the American navy, which “right now is focused on … disarming this Iranian regime” was preparing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as it’s reasonable to do it … to get the energy moving again.”

Washington aims to take Iran’s vast oil reserves “out of the hands of terrorists,” National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen said in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

“What we want to do is get such massive oil reserves in Iran out of the hands of terrorists,” Agen said, adding that in the long run the US would no longer have to “worry about issues in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the shipping disruptions could open opportunities for Russia to expand energy exports. “Against this backdrop, we can look for new buyers who have lost supplies that previously moved through the strait,” he said, suggesting Moscow could redirect oil and gas shipments to alternative markets as Gulf flows face a halt.

How are maritime insurers reacting?

The escalation in the Middle East has prompted several major marine insurers to withdraw war risk coverage for ships operating in Iranian waters and across the Gulf. Insurers including Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, the London P&I Club and the American Club issued cancellation notices this week, affecting vessels entering high risk areas. Shipping companies now need to secure new coverage, reportedly at a significantly higher cost.

War risk premiums have surged sharply in recent days. Industry sources report that premiums have jumped from around 0.2% of a vessel’s value to roughly 1%, meaning coverage for a $100 million tanker could rise from about $200,000 to $1 million per voyage, depending on insurer and route. Some brokers note that extreme assessments could push costs even higher.

The disruption has also triggered a surge in tanker freight rates. Spot costs to charter very large crude carriers (VLCCs) on key Middle East routes have climbed sharply, reflecting both rising security risks and constraints on tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

What’s the outlook?

Banks, analysts and industry officials warn that energy markets could face much sharper price spikes if disruptions to shipping in the Gulf persist. UBS has raised its 2026 Brent outlook, citing the escalating conflict and the risk of further strikes on energy infrastructure, while analysts say the trajectory of prices will largely depend on whether tanker traffic can safely resume and whether the war deepens.

Producers are already under pressure. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase say a prolonged halt to Hormuz transits could quickly fill storage tanks across the region, forcing output cuts. Iraq has reportedly reduced production by about 1.5 million barrels per day, with deeper reductions possible as exports stall, while Kuwait has also begun curbing output after running out of storage capacity, according to The Wall Street Journal. Experts project that the UAE will be next to cut output.

Energy consultancies such as Wood Mackenzie estimate that crude could climb well above $100 per barrel if tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz are not restored quickly, warning that disruptions could remove up to 20% of the global LNG supply and send gas prices sharply higher.

Qatar’s energy minister and chief executive of QatarEnergy Saad al Kaabi told the Financial Times that crude could surge to $150 per barrel within weeks if ships and tankers cannot pass through the waterway, while gas prices could quadruple. Even if the war ended immediately, it would take the country “weeks to months” to return to ⁠a normal cycle of deliveries, Kaabi added.

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened that the Islamic Republic “will be hit very hard” today.

Explosions were heard in Tehran hours after footage showed the capital’s Mehrabad airport in flames. Israel announced it had used more than 80 fighter jets to carry out a “broad-scale wave of strikes” on Iran, while it said its air defenses intercepted multiple waves of Iranian attacks.

At least 41 people have been killed by Israeli air and ground raids on the town of Nabi Chit, in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

The IRGC has warned that all US-Israel military bases and interests will be considered “primary targets” if attacks on Iran continue.

US-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands, Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani has said. The deadliest strike to date hit an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab, killing at least 168 children, as well as teachers and staff. The New York Times said in an analysis published on Thursday that American forces were likely responsible for the strike.

Washington aims to take Iran’s vast oil reserves “out of the hands of terrorists,” National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen said in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

Trump has dismissed the possibility of a US ground invasion of Iran, calling it a “waste of time” in an interview with NBC. Washington could shift its focus to Cuba after the conflict with the Islamic Republic is over, with Trump saying it would be “a question of time.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is not seeking a ceasefire and sees no reason to negotiate with the US, arguing that previous talks had been interrupted by attacks.

