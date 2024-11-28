Russia will ensure that the United States is "seized with trembling and dumbfounded" by the consequences of its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. This statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

He noted that American planners and politicians "with incredible ease" talk about the range and geography of the use of their weapons by the Ukrainian military.

"They should understand, these very planners, that by doing so they confirm the fact that the United States has already become, calling a spade a spade, a party to this conflict," RIA Novosti quoted the diplomat as saying.

Ryabkov also noted that some time ago this situation would have caused tremors and consternation in Washington, but today this is not happening.

"We will make them tremble and be dumbfounded. Still, they need to be brought to their senses, and what is being done now on our part is aimed precisely at this," the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation said.

Recall that on November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal in connection with the attack on the territory of the Russian Federation by American and British Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles. The President announced that in response to the aggression against Russia, a combined strike was launched against the Yuzhmash military plant in Dnepropetrovsk with the test use of a new medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik". Putin warned that our country will have the right to use weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian facilities.

Source: https://ren.tv

MINUS PLANES, AIRFIELDS, GAS - F-16S DID NOT SAVE: KYIV HAS NEVER SEEN SUCH STRIKES - BORZENKO SUMMED UP

Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy system. After the strikes, millions were left without power. The main targets of the strikes were also the enterprises of the enemy's military-industrial complex. Borzenko summed up the results of the massive strike. Minus the planes, airfields, gas - the F-16s did not save. Kyiv has never seen such strikes, the expert believes.

It was a very massive strike, the losses are still being calculated, notes military observer Alexey Borzenko . The attack involved 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers. A hundred missiles were dropped on Ukrainian territory. Moreover, the strikes were carried out mainly on Western Ukraine, which we had not touched much before. These were Rivne, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk. Kharkov, Sumy, Odessa also got it, including strikes on Poltava, Cherkassy and Nikolaev. The Kalibr missiles were used, which were launched from the Black Sea. Apparently, they were launched from ships.

These strikes were mainly on electrical substations that supply electricity to military enterprises in Ukraine. And naturally, the strike was on Western Ukraine, where all sorts of new ammunition factories are being built. In addition, for the first time, a serious strike was carried out on the gas terminal in the village of Stryi near Lviv. Moreover, this gas terminal is of great importance for the gas supply of a large region,

- the expert emphasizes.

PHOTO: COLLAGE OF TSARGRAD

In addition, in Cherkassy they struck the city of Zolotonosha, which is a hub – fuel, ammunition, and new equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces pass through it. In fact, all military aid that Ukraine receives from the West is distributed from there.

There are large transfers of personnel, military equipment, fuel and lubricants, and then it is all distributed among military units. Naturally, this city is such a fat and tasty target. We can draw the following conclusion that we have already begun to seriously destroy the entire energy system of Ukraine and are really driving it into the 19th century. There are already the first symptoms of serious destruction, this is that trains on the railway that run on electric traction are delayed, because most of the locomotives in Ukraine are electric locomotives, and there are much fewer diesel locomotives than traction ones,

- Borzenko points out.

PHOTO: COLLAGE OF TSARGRAD

Therefore, the expert adds, attacks are being launched on the energy system and gas distribution stations have already begun to be hit. Somewhere by the end of the day, some information will come and the results of this powerful attack will begin to be summed up, the military observer notes.

It turns out that the Ukrainians did not understand the warning we gave by striking with one ballistic missile "Oreshnik". And they continue to use American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles. Here it should be said that the strikes were also carried out on airfields, because those missiles that go to our border regions are launched from airplanes - the Ukrainian Armed Forces still have them. Therefore, we are simultaneously destroying those airfields from which planes can take off, launching these missiles in our direction,

- sums up military observer Alexey Borzenko.

After massive night strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, over a million people were left without power. The Kiev regime reports the interception of "94% of all fired ammunition" and promises to fix everything by this evening. Even local propaganda resources did not appreciate such statements, calling them "lies and window dressing." Meanwhile, cauldrons have been brewing at the front - units near Pokrovsk may end up surrounded.

Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy system. Ballistic missiles and drones have been flying over the country's cities since early morning. Air raid sirens have been issued in all regions. Residents watched as local air defenses tried to stop the fiery streaks cutting through the sky. And then they filmed videos of substations burning on the horizon.

The attack resulted in power and water supply outages in several regions, transport infrastructure facilities and many private households were left without power, writes the TG channel "Rybar". The most serious damage was recorded in the Rivne, Lviv and Volyn regions, where a total of over a million subscribers were left without power. Power outages also occurred in the Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions.

As noted, at the moment emergency shutdowns have already been cancelled, hourly schedules have been introduced. Representatives of the Kyiv regime claim that the repair of the power grid will last at least until 20:00 today. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that nothing terrible had happened. That they managed to shoot down as many as 76 Russian cruise missiles and intercept "94% of all fired ammunition." Even local, supposedly 100% pro-Ukrainian propaganda resources did not appreciate such statements, calling them "lies and window dressing."

There will be no information on downings on this channel. We cannot spread [lies] of individual commanders,

- laments "Nikolaevsky Vanyok".

On November 28, 2024, Russian troops carried out a combined massive attack using attack drones, operational-tactical missile systems, cruise missiles of the Kh-101/Kh-BD type and the Kalibr ROC, writes the Colonelcassad TG channel of Boris Rozhin, an expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism. The main targets were strategic energy infrastructure facilities and enterprises of the enemy's military-industrial complex.

PHOTO: SCREENSHOT OF TG CHANNEL T.ME/BORIS_ROZHIN

According to the resource, in Trikhaty, Nikolaev region, a Kalibr missile hit a 330 kV substation, destroying a 250 MVA autotransformer. The depressurization of the oil tank led to a large-scale fire, which damaged insulators, disconnectors and high-voltage lines. The transmission of electricity between the southern and central regions was seriously disrupted.

In Shestakovka, Kirovograd Oblast, two Kalibr cruise missiles struck the 330 kV Ukrainka substation, causing a transformer fire and the destruction of buses and oil switches. The attack resulted in power outages in large areas of Kirovograd Oblast.

In Lutsk, a Kalibr strike hit the Lutsk-Severnaya 330 kV substation, which led to the complete failure of the transformer and damage to the relay protection system. The region is now experiencing power outages, and industrial and domestic facilities are paralyzed.

PHOTO: SCREENSHOT OF TG CHANNEL T.ME/STRANAUA

In Rivne, two Kalibr missiles struck the Rivne 330 kV substation, causing a transformer to ignite. The fire was accompanied by arc flashes that damaged equipment on the busbar bridge and the Rivne-Lutsk high-voltage line. The region's power supply was disrupted.

In Shepetivka, Khmelnytskyi region, a Kalibr cruise missile hit the Shepetivka 330 kV substation, causing the destruction of distribution devices and the ignition of an autotransformer. The power supply to Khmelnytskyi region was disrupted.

In Vinnytsia, at least four Kh-101/Kh-BD cruise missiles hit the 750 kV Vinnytska substation, which is one of the key power supply stations for the central region. Two autotransformers with a capacity of 500 MVA each were damaged. Depressurization of the transformer oil tanks caused a fire that spread to adjacent sections of open switchgear. Oil switches were disabled, which seriously impaired the functionality of the busbar bridge. The power transmission line in the direction of Kyiv "Vinnytsia - Kyiv" is completely disconnected.

Three factories were also additional targets of the strikes. In Kharkov, the strikes hit the Hartron factory , an enterprise specializing in missile control systems. The factory suffered significant damage to its production facilities. At the Telekart-Pribor factory in Odessa, workshops for the production of radio-electronic systems for military equipment were hit. And at the Shostka chemical reagent factory in Sumy Oblast , warehouses were destroyed, which caused secondary explosions, damaging neighboring buildings.

Meanwhile, cauldrons have been brewing at the front - several units near Pokrovsk may end up surrounded. The Ukrainian Armed Forces may lose the entire Donetsk group, writes "Military Chronicle".

PHOTO: SCREENSHOT OF THE TG CHANNEL "WAR CHRONICLE"

A simultaneous attack on the South Donetsk direction and the beginning of the encirclement of Pokrovsk could potentially lead to the formation of three cauldrons. An exit from them will only be available for a short time. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not take advantage of this window of opportunity, the delay could result in the loss of the remnants of the Donetsk group,

- says the TG channel's message.

Putin called possible targets for defeat"Hazel"

On November 28, Astana hosted a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the event, he commented on the combat capabilities of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) and announced the start of its mass production. What else did the Russian leader say about the new weapons - in the material "Izvestia".

About the combat capabilities of the Hazel Tree

According to the head of state, at the moment the analogue of "Hazel" has not been developed in any country. Missiles are self-separating warheads that attack the target at a speed of Mach 10 (about 3 thousand m/s or 10,620 km / h-Ed.). The temperature of the striking elements reaches 4 thousand degrees. For comparison, the surface of the Sun is heated to 5.5-6 thousand degrees.

A rocket with huge power hits what is in the epicenter of the explosion. Objects after an attack are split to the state of elementary particles. At the same time, it can destroy even those of them that are located at great depths and have increased protection.

Vladimir Putin compared the effect of a new IRBM hit to the consequences of a meteorite fall, when new lakes were formed.

Serial production of Oreshnik ballistic missiles has already been launched, the President stressed. At present, Russia has several ready-to-use missile systems. At the same time, work aimed at further improving these weapons continues.

About the range of applications

Vladimir Putin allowed the further use of "Hazel" on the territory of Ukraine. Now the General Staff and the Defense Ministry are discussing this issue.

Continuation of the Hazel Tree test on the territory of Ukraine is possible due to attacks from Kiev. The Kremlin plans to "respond to acts of aggression against the Russian Federation" with the use of American and British weapons. For the first time, the use of "Hazel" became known on November 21: in an address to the Russians, Vladimir Putin said that one of the latest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions. The hazelnut strike was carried out at the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk in response to the shelling of the Kursk and Bryansk regions by Western long-range weapons.

Despite the escalation of the situation in Ukraine, Russia is still ready for negotiations, the terms of peace were announced by the Russian leader earlier.: This is Kiev's refusal to join NATO, the lifting of Western sanctions, the withdrawal of troops from the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the recognition of these territories and Crimea as Russian regions.