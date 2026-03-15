After reading some know-nothing comments on X from young New Zealanders I had a brief “conversation” with ChatGPT. The following article is the result.

It makes some important points about how we are even less resilient than we were before.

1. Before 2022: NZ could buy crude from many places

When Marsden Point operated, New Zealand could import crude oil from a wide range of suppliers, including:

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia)

Australia

occasionally Africa or Latin America

A refinery can adjust its feedstock mix. If one region became unavailable, buyers could shift crude supply.

For example, during past disruptions the refinery could switch blends or buy from a different exporter.

This provided some resilience.

2. Now NZ must buy refined fuel

Today the country imports finished products:

petrol

diesel

jet fuel

These come mainly from large Asian refining centres such as Singapore and South Korea.

That means NZ must now rely on:

foreign refineries

their crude supply

their domestic priorities

So instead of one supply chain, NZ is dependent on several external systems working perfectly.

3. The global refined-fuel market is tighter

Crude oil is traded in a huge global market.

Refined fuel is different.

There are:

fewer exporters

fewer spare refining capacities

strong domestic demand in Asia

If there is a disruption, refineries tend to serve their own markets first.

Smaller distant buyers — like New Zealand — are not necessarily prioritised.

4. NZ lost the ability to process “whatever crude is available”

A domestic refinery allows a country to buy whatever crude can be sourced cheaply or quickly.

Without it, NZ must purchase exact finished products.

In a crisis, it is often easier to obtain crude oil than refined fuel.

So NZ lost an important adaptation tool.

5. Storage also shrank

Marsden Point functioned as a major storage hub for:

crude oil

intermediate products

refined fuels

After its conversion to an import terminal, storage capacity dropped and the system became more “just-in-time.”

That means tankers must arrive regularly for the system to function smoothly.

6. The strategic result

In practical terms, New Zealand moved from:

A flexible crude-importing refining system

to

A highly globalised finished-fuel import system.

This works well in stable times but is more fragile during geopolitical shocks.

7. Why this matters in the current geopolitical climate

Any disruption involving:

the Strait of Hormuz

Middle Eastern exports

Asian refining hubs such as Singapore

could propagate quickly through the supply chain.

The vulnerability comes not from a single failure point but from a long interconnected chain.

The long and short is, given our alliances with the zionists and the Epstein class WE’RE STUFFED.

The story of New Zealand’s fuel system over the past half century is, in many ways, a story about the gradual erosion of resilience. It begins with the shocks of the 1970s, passes through a period of deliberate national investment, and ends in the present era of globalised supply chains—efficient, perhaps, but far more fragile.

The turning point was the great oil shocks of the 1970s. When the Arab oil embargo struck in 1973, the world discovered that a relatively modest interruption in supply could have enormous consequences. A cut of little more than ten percent of global production was enough to paralyse economies, trigger inflation, and reveal how deeply industrial society depended upon cheap, abundant oil. The crisis exposed the vulnerability of countries far removed from the centres of production. New Zealand, dependent on imported fuel at the far end of global shipping routes, was one of them.

The lesson taken by policymakers at the time was clear: resilience required infrastructure and domestic capability. Energy security could not be left entirely to markets or distant suppliers. This thinking gave rise to a series of strategic investments, including the strengthening of the refinery at Marsden Point Oil Refinery. The refinery allowed New Zealand to import crude oil from a wide variety of sources and process it domestically into petrol, diesel, and jet fuel.

This was not merely an industrial facility. It was a strategic buffer. Crude oil is one of the most widely traded commodities on Earth, with producers scattered across many regions. If one supplier became unavailable, another could often be found. A refinery made it possible to purchase crude wherever it could be obtained and convert it into the fuels needed by the domestic economy.

In practical terms, this meant that New Zealand possessed a degree of flexibility. Tankers might arrive from the Middle East, from Southeast Asia, or occasionally from further afield. The refinery could adapt to different grades of crude oil and continue operating. Storage tanks held both crude and refined products, creating a cushion against temporary disruptions in supply. In a world of volatile geopolitics, such infrastructure represented a form of national insurance.

Over time, however, the logic of globalisation began to reshape the system. The economic reforms of the 1980s and 1990s emphasised efficiency, competition, and integration into global markets. Gradually, the argument emerged that small countries no longer needed to maintain their own refining capacity. Large refining hubs in Asia, operating at enormous scale, could process oil more cheaply. Tankers could simply deliver finished petrol and diesel to New Zealand.

When the refinery at Marsden Point closed in 2022, this logic reached its conclusion. New Zealand ceased refining crude oil entirely and shifted to importing finished fuels. At first glance the change seemed largely technical. Ships would still arrive; fuel would still be pumped into storage tanks and distributed around the country. Yet beneath the surface, the structure of the supply chain had changed in a fundamental way.

The technical difference lies in the distinction between crude oil and refined fuel.

Crude oil exists within a vast and highly liquid global market. It is produced in many regions, traded in enormous volumes, and shipped to refineries around the world. If supply from one region is disrupted, buyers can often seek alternatives elsewhere. The system possesses a degree of redundancy simply because of its scale.

Refined fuels, by contrast, are produced in far fewer locations. Only certain large industrial facilities possess the capacity to transform crude oil into petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. These refineries must operate near full capacity to remain profitable, which means spare capacity in the global system is often limited. When disruptions occur, the available supply of finished fuels can tighten rapidly.

By closing its refinery, New Zealand moved from participation in the global crude market to dependence on the far narrower market for refined products. Today the country imports most of its fuel from large refining hubs in Asia, particularly Singapore and South Korea. Yet those refineries themselves depend heavily on crude oil shipped from the Persian Gulf, much of which must pass through the strategic chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz.

The result is a supply chain that is longer and more intricate than before. Oil must first travel from Gulf exporters to Asian refineries. It must then be processed into fuel and loaded onto another tanker. Only then does it begin the long voyage south to New Zealand. Each stage introduces another potential point of disruption.

There is also a second technical consequence that receives little public attention. A country with its own refinery can purchase whatever crude oil is available on the global market and adapt its refining process accordingly. A country that imports finished fuel must instead find suppliers willing to export the exact products it needs. In times of shortage, refineries tend to prioritise domestic demand or nearby large markets before exporting to distant customers. Small economies located at the far edges of the global system may therefore find themselves competing for the remaining supply.

What has occurred, in essence, is a shift from flexibility to dependence. Under the old system, New Zealand possessed the capacity to transform crude oil obtained from many sources into usable fuels at home. Under the new system, the country relies on foreign refineries, foreign storage facilities, and long shipping routes functioning smoothly.

None of this necessarily matters during periods of stability. In a peaceful and well-supplied world, global markets operate with impressive efficiency. Tankers move continuously across the oceans, and fuel arrives almost exactly when it is needed. Yet this efficiency comes at the price of resilience. When disruptions occur—whether from conflict, geopolitical tension, or accidents at critical chokepoints—the margin for error becomes very small.

The contrast between the two eras is therefore striking. The oil shocks of the 1970s prompted New Zealand to build infrastructure designed to buffer the nation against global instability. Half a century later, much of that buffer has quietly disappeared. What remains is a leaner, more optimised system—one that functions smoothly when the world is calm, but which depends heavily on distant events unfolding without interruption.

In this sense, the evolution of New Zealand’s fuel system mirrors a broader transformation in modern economies. Efficiency has often replaced resilience as the guiding principle of policy. The assumption has been that global markets will always provide what is needed, exactly when it is needed.

History, however, offers a more cautious lesson. Systems designed for maximum efficiency can sometimes prove surprisingly fragile when the unexpected occurs.