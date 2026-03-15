Seemorerocks

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Stephan Hokke's avatar
Stephan Hokke
2h

Another dimension to consider is the amount of money sent overseas rather than kept in NZ. Instead of doing the refining ourselves and keeping the money in NZ worker pockets, it was paid overseas and went into Singaporean etc worker pockets instead. A travesty!

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

Your brief 'conversation" with ChatGPT produced excellent synopsis and factual analysis. Basically whoever it was screwed up in 2022.

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