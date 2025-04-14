Few have done more to bring the truth to us in the last 4 years

I feel the need to ask for prayers as I am not sure what is causing these symptoms, and neither are the healthcare experts.

April 13, 2025:

Dear Friends,

You may have noticed that I have not been doing as much analysis or interviews the past couple months. These past couple months have been very rough on me physically, with little to no logical medical explanation from the healthcare experts I’ve consulted with, especially this past week.

This picture of me is from about a month ago.

Today I have big black rings under my eyes, brain fog, headache, scratchy throat, and burning eyes.

I developed plaques on my right leg about 10 months ago that wouldn’t go away. About 6 months ago my doctor said it may be morgellon’s. We did IV treatments, but they didn’t go away.

Earlier this week, I applied topical anti-parasitical treatments to the plaques.

This is what happened. It was painful, but the treatment seemed to be killing whatever was causing the plaques.

Less than an hour later, I was shocked to see my right calf swell up. The skin turned bright red and the capillaries turned dark red. My skin looked like it was being zombified.

I don’t know how treating the plaques on the front of my leg could have caused THIS!

I went to see my doctor and he said it looked like a burn or latent lyme disease. He recommened activated charcoal, nanosilver, vitamin C, and some other homeopaths.

After I returned home, I felt swelling in my hands. They were also turning purplish. The veins in my arms were turning darker (much darker) and the capillaries in my arms were turning darker red. I had a leftover prescription for a broad spectrum antibiotic and some other detox products that I took immediately.

That night, I said that prayer we all pray when we’re not sure if we’ll make it through the night.

I woke up the next morning, and the dark veins, dark capillaries and swelling resolved A LOT. Praise God!

Last Night

Then last night, I experienced burning in my throat, eyes, and lips; massive brain fog, headache and muscle weakness. I had similar symptoms about two years ago when I was targeted with a bioweapon.

A loud ‘thunk’ near the front of the house woke me up about about 1:30 am, and to my concern my security cameras had all gone offline about 2 hours prior. My internet then later went down.

I’d greatly appreciate prayers of protection and healing. I have been working on launching a new platform on which I will be able to support others who stand up for what is right and what is truth, even in the face of overwhelming opposition.

Thank you for your prayers and support.

Sending out much love to you! – Karen Kingston

Psalm 119: 71-80

“It is good for me that I was afflicted, that I may learn Your statutes. The law of Your mouth is better to me than thousands of gold and silver pieces.

Your hands made me and fashioned me; give me understanding that I may learn Your commandments. May those who fear You see me and be glad because I wait for Your word.

I know, O Lord, that Your judgements are righteous, and in faithfulness You have afflicted me.

O may Your loving kindness comfort me, according to Your word to Your servant. May Your compassion come to me that I may live, for Your law is my delight.

May the arrogant be ashamed, for they subvert me with a lie; but I shall meditate on Your precepts. May my heart be blameless in Your statutes, so that I will not be ashamed.”

– King David

