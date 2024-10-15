Officials say the strike will be significant and they are preparing for a counter-attack in full coordination with the Americans ; 'Israel and the U.S. see eye to eye'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. that Israel was willing to attack Iranian military targets and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting two officials, to avoid regional war.

Officials in Jerusalem emphasized that the Israeli strike in retaliation for Iran launching 180 ballistic missiles on Israel earlier this month, would be substantial. 'The focus on the Iranian arena is centered on planning the attack. There is no hesitation or delay,' said sources familiar with the matter