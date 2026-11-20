The situation in Iowa is out of control, with officials announcing they will detonate 5 tons of bomb-making materials, producing a huge plume of lead dust that will scatter across a huge area of both populated and agricultural land (neither of which, clearly, is good).



The number of livestock within a 20-mile radius could exceed 70,000.



Lead is a potent neurotoxin. Studies have shown that a piece of lead smaller than a grain of rice can be fatal. Worse, it bioaccumulates in larger animals as they ingest plants and smaller prey.



An Iowa State University beef field specialist recommended farmers take soil samples in advance of the detonation and keep animals from grazing in the landing zone or drinking surface water from creeks or ponds. [source: WQAD].



Some schools have closed for the day. The Army expects the dust to linger for no more than an hour, depending on wind speed.



This is highly destructive to people, animals, and agriculture...



A massive warehouse fire in Tyrnävä, northern Finland, destroyed 4.2 million kilos of potatoes—mostly certified seed stock—wiping out up to 20% of the country’s entire seed-potato reserves in one night.



Tyrnävä supplies 70–75 % of Finland’s high-grade, disease-free seed potatoes (one of only four such protected zones in the EU). The loss directly threatens next season’s plantings and forces growers to scramble for replacement stock that cannot be regrown overnight.



This has already triggered emergency talks at the agriculture ministry and will ripple for years through domestic seed supply and exports.



And, by the way, it's easy to grow your own potatoes, and you should do so!