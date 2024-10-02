They work on us with their eyes

* Israel knew that Iran would attack tonight

* Iran informed Israel through a third party of its intention

* The Iranians explained that after the elimination of Nasrallah they must respond

* The Iranians chose a relatively favorable timing for Israel, tomorrow evening for example, was a much worse timing for Israel

* Netanyahu will, as usual, make a lot of noise and bells and whistles, but Israel's response will be cautious and proportionate

* One of the cabinet ministers will tweet the word "Dardala" after the Israeli response. He is not necessarily wrong

* Israel will inform the Iranians, through a third party, ahead of time

* These are two rational countries (yes Israel too)

* Neither party wants to come off as a sucker in the eyes of its people

* But neither party wants to break the rules of the game

* Both sides have a lot to lose, so be very careful

PS This is exactly what happened on April 13 this year