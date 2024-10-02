They work on us with their eyes
* Israel knew that Iran would attack tonight
* Iran informed Israel through a third party of its intention
* The Iranians explained that after the elimination of Nasrallah they must respond
* The Iranians chose a relatively favorable timing for Israel, tomorrow evening for example, was a much worse timing for Israel
* Netanyahu will, as usual, make a lot of noise and bells and whistles, but Israel's response will be cautious and proportionate
* One of the cabinet ministers will tweet the word "Dardala" after the Israeli response. He is not necessarily wrong
* Israel will inform the Iranians, through a third party, ahead of time
* These are two rational countries (yes Israel too)
* Neither party wants to come off as a sucker in the eyes of its people
* But neither party wants to break the rules of the game
* Both sides have a lot to lose, so be very careful
PS This is exactly what happened on April 13 this year
My searches for the word "Dardala" reveal nothing. Does anyone know the meaning?