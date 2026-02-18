Anneke was sold into a murderous paedophile network in Belgium when she was only six years old. She was being abused and tortured to serving as a sex slave to European elite. In her talk she openly speaks about her healing journey, what is tried to be highly covered and promotes the awareness of this often-unseen topic.



Anneke Lucas was born in Belgium where she was sold into a sex trafficking ring at the age of six. She was abused and tortured extensively before she escaped at age eleven. After living in London, Paris and New York as a young adult, she moved to Los Angeles where she began therapy, yoga and meditation. Today, she is the founder and Executive Director of Liberation Prison Yoga, a non-profit organization based in New York.

Anneke Lucas with Asia Raine

Asia Raine is a survivor who was born into an SRA family that was part of the Mormon church. She sits down with me to talk about her upbringing and the manipulations and techniques used on her, about spirituality beyond her indoctrination and how she managed to get out.

