France has experienced the second sabotage of critical infrastructure in just a few days.

Outage tracking website Netblocks confirmed on X, "Network data show disruptions to multiple internet providers in France amid reports of a fibre sabotage campaign targeting telecoms infrastructure during the Paris 2024 Olympics."

Bloomberg reports that fiber lines operated by the telecommunications company SFR were cut during the overnight hours. Internet traffic in the southern and eastern regions of the country was disrupted and has since been rerouted.

⚠#PANNE FREEBOX EN COURS⚠

📡20 freenautes ont signalé des pannes #Internet dont 18 sur le réseau #fibre de #Free depuis 5h19

🌍Ville concernée : Alès (30100)

⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/5syXsuGnbR — Pannes Internet et Mobile (@zoneadsl_panne) July 29, 2024

In a separate incident on Friday, far-left extremists paralyzed France's high-speed train network before the Olympic Games opening ceremony (folks weren't missing much from the 'Woke Olympics').

On Monday, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that far-left extremists carried out the attack on the nation's train network.

Will French President Emmanuel Macron condemn ultra-left activists for destroying critical infrastructure? When will it be time to label these acts as terrorism?