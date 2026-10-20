Not to be totally relied on

Leaked Mossad Docs Expose Macron Working With Israel to ‘Burn France to the Ground’



Official Mossad files reveal that French President Emmanuel Macron is secretly working with Israeli intelligence interests to “burn France to the ground” as part of the plan to destroy Western culture, slaughter white people, and usher in a New World Order.



The riots bringing France to its knees are part of a devastatingly effective psy-op that go all the way to the top - and we have the proof.

June 11, 2026

Official Mossad documents have just been released by Iranian hackers, exposing Israel’s calculated plan to destroy the West through unchecked immigration and forced multiculturalism.

It’s official: Israel wants blood on the streets of every Western capital. They want chaos in every city. Beheadings, mob violence, pedophiles operating in plain sight. You name it. They want Western civilization torn apart.

This is all a psy-op and we have the proof. Straight from their own files.

Tonight we reveal how this operation floods the US, UK, and Europe with millions from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America — while pushing multiculturalism abroad but banning it at home. We also expose the supporting networks behind transgender indoctrination, extreme pornography, and the moral collapse designed to weaken the West from every side.

The ultimate goal: total control. A New World Order built on the ruins of broken, mixed, identity-less societies that can never resist.

The only question left: Have these warnings come too late… or are we witnessing the final act before Western civilization falls?

Western leaders have deliberately laid the groundwork for the collapse of their own societies. They’ve sold out their own people, betrayed their nations, and opened the floodgates — all for a globalist agenda.

And at the very heart of this agenda is the ruthless push for a New World Order.

When you finally learn who is really driving this… when you see how coldly and perfectly planned it all is… everything suddenly makes terrifying, psychopathic kind of sense.

The psy-op is in full swing. Every single thing we’re seeing — the beheadings in the streets, the riots, the chaos — is playing perfectly into their hands.

The public were slow to react… but react they did. And their response to the arrival of the cops says it all. This is Britain. They thought they would be the ones in trouble for taking out the man trying to behead someone in the street

The Grand Orient of France has filed a complaint after hundreds of internal and financial documents were leaked. According to Le Parisien, the organization discovered the leak on Thursday, October 15. The exact source of the leak remains to be determined.

Meeting minutes, financial documents and personal information concerning members of Freemasonry are included in a set of files associated with the Grand Orient of France, the distribution of which is claimed by the LunarisSec group.

The Grand Orient of France (GODF) , one of the main organizations of French Freemasonry, finds itself at the center of a data leak scandal. Hundreds of documents related to its operations have been compiled into a single set of documents, including minutes of the Council of the Order, budgets, circulars, and information concerning certain lodges.

https://frenchbreaches.com/blog/franc-maconnerie-des-centaines-de-documents-internes-et-financiers-du-grand-orient-de-france-exposes-dans-une-fuite-de-donnees