I am taking the opportunity over the next couple of days of undergoing bit of a news fast and a retreat.

I will be revisiting the following book that has influenced me so much over the years

“What will open the door is daily awareness and attention – awareness of how we speak, what we say, how we walk, what we think. It is like cleaning a room to keep it in order, but keeping the windows open; then perhaps, if you are lucky, the wind will blow through. Or it may not. It depends on the state of your mind. …”

“Freedom From The Known” by Jiddu Krishnamurti

Here is an AI summary

Summary of Freedom from the Known

1. The Nature of Conditioning

Krishnamurti begins by pointing out that we are conditioned by society, culture, religion, and personal experience. This conditioning shapes thought, belief, and behavior, preventing true freedom.

“We are the result of all kinds of influences, and there is nothing new in us, nothing that we have discovered for ourselves.”

He stresses that real transformation cannot come from external authority, gurus, or belief systems.

2. Freedom and Authority

True freedom is freedom from authority, tradition, and the compulsion to conform. He asks us to question everything, including himself.

“To be free is not merely to cast off your conditioning, but to be free from the very structure of thought which breeds conditioning.”

3. Self-Knowledge and Observation

Instead of seeking ideals or goals, one must turn inward and observe the movement of thought and desire directly.

“To understand yourself is the beginning of wisdom.” “The observer is the observed.”

Here Krishnamurti introduces his radical insight: that there is no separation between the thinker and the thought, the observer and the observed. Seeing this directly is liberating.

4. Fear and Desire

Fear arises from thought projecting the future and clinging to the past. Desire is born of sensation, thought, and the image-making faculty.

“Thought is the root of fear.” “Desire is the movement of thought, the image of pleasure which thought builds around sensation.”

Freedom from fear comes not by suppression or control, but by understanding its mechanics.

5. Love and Relationship

Love is not attachment, jealousy, or dependency. Those belong to the self-centered mind. True love appears when the self is absent.

“When the self is not, love is.”

Relationships are usually based on images we hold of each other, which prevents real communion.

6. Attention and Awareness

Krishnamurti distinguishes between concentration (narrow focus, with effort) and attention (choiceless awareness).

“In attention there is no center from which you attend.” “Awareness is the silent observation of what is without choice.”

The “clean room and open window” metaphor comes here: one lives attentively, in order, without expectation, so that truth or “the other” may enter.

7. Meditation and the Immeasurable

Meditation is not practice, discipline, or method. It is the flowering of awareness when the mind is quiet, not through control but through understanding.

“Meditation is the ending of thought.” “Truth is a pathless land.”

The immeasurable, or the sacred, cannot be sought. It comes when the mind is utterly still, without the movement of the “me.”

8. The Revolution of the Mind

The book concludes that the only real revolution is inward. Political, social, and economic changes without inner transformation will only reproduce conflict.

“The individual is the world, and the world is the individual.” “To transform the world, you must begin with yourself.”

Overall Essence

Krishnamurti’s message in this book: Freedom does not come from external systems or effort to become something. It comes from direct perception, moment-to-moment awareness, and seeing the fact without distortion. In this freedom, love and the immeasurable may enter.