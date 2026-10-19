French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced targeted, localised curfews after a weekend of rioting and looting rocked parts of France.
The violence has left businesses looted, public buildings damaged and the historic city hall in Limoges severely damaged after a fire caused its roof to collapse.
Lecornu has also ordered a major operation to analyse footage and identify suspected looters, while measures to protect jobs at affected businesses are being introduced.
Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron is facing backlash over his trip to Kuwait amid the escalating crisis at home.
The globalist Macron gubment is thrilled at their overall success in bringing historic France to it's knees.
The moron in the UK has the same blueprint, and will certainly succeed. In Alberta, Canada, (the theoretical bastion of of conservatism) just voted approx 80% to 20% to continue to allow the globalist Liberals free reign in Alberta. Albertans are far too happy with King Charles, the WHO, the WEF and the like, to want to change their course. The Federal Conservative Party could not be happier. They would all prefer to see the Laurentian, globalist controlled Liberal elites run the country into the ground than oppose it in any genuine fashion. Honestly, this is all scripted, so also expected. Just very disappointing. The "CHURCH" aka The Corporation, is essentially full in with the satanically inspired globalist cabal running the world. God, essentially, has become an inconvenience to their faith. Ok, that was a severe understatement.