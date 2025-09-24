10:54 PM EDT Tuesday, 23 September 2025 -- Nuclear strike exercises are currently underway in France.

The exercises, with at least 5 Airbus A330 Multirole Tanker Transports (MRTT) currently up over the country alongside an E-3F “Sentry” Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft and an untold number of Dassault Rafale “B’s” with France’s Strategic Air Forces (FAS).

The exercise, dubbed “Operation Poker” is carried out at various intensities and times throughout the year, consisting of three phases:

1. Preparation

2. Long-Range Raid

3. Simulated Nuclear Attack

B-2 “Spirit” Nuclear-Capable Bombers now crossing the Atlantic

A flight of U.S. Air Force B-2A “Spirit” Long-Range Strategic Stealth Bombers are currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean towards Europe.

The B-2 Stealth are flying with Transponders OFF, using radio CALL SIGNS “ZOLAR 11 & 12” (B-2A Stealth Bomber) are refueling with “FIAT 71” (KC-46) on the AR20NE track over Nova Scotia.

All while nuclear strike exercises are ongoing in France and a U.S. Navy E-6B “Mercury” Airborne Nuclear Command Post and Communications Relay sits at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

UPDATE 10:58 PM EDT --

The E-6B “Mercury” which is a Nuclear Command and Control TACAMO (Take Charge and Move Out) aircraft, is also now in the air.

COST43 (E-6B TACAMO) is airborne off Ramstein Air Base, Germany for their altitude reservation off the coast of Iceland.

⚡ALERT: B2 Bombers AIRBORNE! Nuclear Sim in Progress, Trump Says F$%# Putin! ALL HELL BREAKING LOSE!

Scott Ritter : How Close Is Doomsday?

BREAKING: TRUMP REVERSAL: Ukraine Can Win Back Territory from Russia