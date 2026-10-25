I looked up Arnaud Deverlay.

He’s so denounced everywhere by the Establishment as a “Putin apologist” that I feel he might be worth listening to.

Here is an archive from 21st CenturyWire

https://21stcenturywire.com/category/arnaud-develay/

The British mainstream

On the streets of Paris as protests erupt across France

France protests have erupted again - big cities like Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux and Marseille, brought to a standstill as police and demonstrators clash.



France has become the epicentre for protests engulfing Europe about the cost of living, and opportunities for a generation of young people who feel like their futures have been abandoned, and, for the right to protest itself.



There's no sign of the widespread looting that marred French streets a week ago, but there have been clashes with police in cities across the country, which appear to be escalating as protestors build barricades, set fires and throw stones at the police, in Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux.



And far left demonstrations have taken place at the conference of the far right National Rally just south of Paris. We report from the capital where the government announced a "ring of steel" to try and limit the risk of violence.



Police have stepped up security to prevent a repeat of last weekend's riots using tear gas and blockades in areas where people are gathering.



The protests include students, angry over the lack of spending on schools and others - including members of the gilet jaunes - protesting over rising living costs and overstretched public services.



The Australian/British Right

Macron claims footage from France’s violent riots is AI-generated

The British Right

‘Britain Couldn’t Cope With French-Style Riots!’ | France To Deploy 70,000 Officers Amid Protests

France is deploying around 70,000 police and security personnel for fresh demonstrations after violence and looting accompanied protests the previous weekend. Authorities have tightened security and restricted demonstrations in several cities.



The protest movement began over conditions in schools and expanded amid anger about living costs. The unrest has prompted questions about public-order preparedness and whether police can protect communities while allowing peaceful demonstrations.



Former police officer Norman Brennan argues that Britain could face similar disorder and says its police would struggle to cope. He links his concerns to public frustration over safety, immigration and confidence in government. Duncan Barkes discusses policing and public order with former police officer and law-and-order campaigner Norman Brennan.

Protesters storm Colosseum as French riot grievances extend to Italy

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