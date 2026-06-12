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Former Trump lawyer: President has frontal lobe dementia
Robin Westenra
Jun 12, 2026
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tony74
42m
Is that what causes Trump's "Bull In A China Shop" syndrome? 😉
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Is that what causes Trump's "Bull In A China Shop" syndrome? 😉