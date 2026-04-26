Former Pentagon Advisor Jim Rickards on Strait of Hormuz Crisis: ‘MASS STARVATION & INDUSTRIAL COLLAPSE Are Next.’
‘The Strait of Hormuz has been closed for 56 days. That’s 20% of the world’s oil and energy, and a high percentage of the world’s liquid natural gas.
When the war started on February 28th, there were oil tankers already headed for South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and India. I call it a floating pipeline. That pipeline has now gone to zero.
Nine weeks in, we’re going to start seeing refineries and industrial plants shut down. And this is not like throwing a switch you can turn back on. Even if the Persian Gulf opened tomorrow, which it will not, it could take weeks or months to get refineries going again.
For the Global South, the crisis runs deeper. They’re heavily dependent on nitrates from the Persian Gulf for fertiliser. This is the planting season. If you can’t fertilise the fields, you can’t plant your crops. We’re looking at potential mass starvation on top of industrial collapse.’
— Former Pentagon Advisor and Guest Lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, James Rickards, on the latest episode of New Order