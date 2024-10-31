Share this postFormer Israeli PM Ehud Olmert: “The REAL enemy that we have is not Iran…is not Hezbollah….Is not Hamas” seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFormer Israeli PM Ehud Olmert: “The REAL enemy that we have is not Iran…is not Hezbollah….Is not Hamas” Robin WestenraOct 31, 20245Share this postFormer Israeli PM Ehud Olmert: “The REAL enemy that we have is not Iran…is not Hezbollah….Is not Hamas” seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share“The real enemy is from the within, the messianic, crazy, extreme groups of Israelis…The government…Netanyahu”5Share this postFormer Israeli PM Ehud Olmert: “The REAL enemy that we have is not Iran…is not Hezbollah….Is not Hamas” seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share