In an interview for Al Mayadeen, former Iranian diplomat Amir al-Mousawi revealed that Iran has been threatened with a nuclear strike. Al-Mousawi emphasized that the country has affirmed that any nuclear attack would be met with a proportional response. According to al-Mousawi, those conveying the threats were met with far stronger responses. Moreover, he urged the people to disregard unfounded claims of alleged Iranian "cowardice" circulating on social media. Al-Mousawi concluded by affirming that Iran is fully prepared to counter the Zionist entity, alongside its allies, in full force.

🔴 IRAN THREATENED WITH NUCLEAR STRIKE AND PROVIDES A SHOCKING RESPONSE!