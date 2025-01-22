This is the news to end all news.

WASHINGTON — President Trump unveiled a $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure project Tuesday at the White House alongside reps from three tech and investment giants — with those business leaders asserting the initiative could cure cancer.

OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle launched the project, called Stargate, to unleash the new technology with the help of large data centers based in Texas.

“These world-leading technology giants are announcing the formation of Stargate,” Trump said. “So put that name down in your books, because I think you’re going to hear a lot about it in the future — a new American company that will invest $500 billion at least in AI infrastructure in the United States.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Trump “we wouldn’t be able to do this without you, Mr. President” and added that the initiative could “create hundreds of thousands of jobs” in America.

“We will see diseases get cured at an unprecedented rate. We will be amazed at how quickly we’re curing this cancer and that one — and heart disease,” added Altman, repeating that AI would “cure the diseases at a rapid, rapid rate.”

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison also expounded on the health benefits of the project.

“Little fragments of those [cancer] tumors float around in your blood. So you can do early cancer detection. If you can do it using AI, you can do early cancer detection with a blood test and using AI to look at the blood test,” Ellison said.

“Once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person —design a vaccine for every individual person that vaccinates them against that cancer. That mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically, again using AI, in about 48 hours.”

Ellison said that as part of the new project “10 buildings [are] currently being built, but that will expand to 20.”

Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank of Japan, echoed Trump’s inaugural address remarks from Monday, agreeing that “this is the beginning of the golden age of America.”

“We would not have decided unless you won,” he said. “This will help solving many, many issues — difficult things that otherwise we could not have solved.”

Son added that “artificial super intelligence will come to solve the issues that mankind never, ever have thought that we could solve.”

Trump said the project should create around 100,000 new jobs and will “ensure the future of technology” in the US amid its competition with China.

The pledge will include an investment of $100 billion annually and could rise to $500 billion over the four years of Trump’s presidency, CBS News first reported.

Stargate will initially operate in Texas, but could expand to other locations.

AI was top of mind for Trump in his first two days in office, as he revoked several of former President Joe Biden’s executive orders that aimed to address the risks of the evolving technology.

One order, from 2023, had mandated that AI companies share safety results with the US government if their technology could pose harm to national security, the economy and public health.

SoftBank CEO, Masayoshi Son: “ Mr. President, last month I came to celebrate your winning and promised that we will invest 100 billion.

You told me, 'Oh, Masa, go for 200!'Now I came back with 500, because this is the beginning of the golden age of America.”

The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately. This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies.

The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.

Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners. The buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and we are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalize definitive agreements.

As part of Stargate, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system. This builds on a deep collaboration between OpenAI and NVIDIA going back to 2016 and a newer partnership between OpenAI and Oracle.

This also builds on the existing OpenAI partnership with Microsoft. OpenAI will continue to increase its consumption of Azure as OpenAI continues its work with Microsoft with this additional compute to train leading models and deliver great products and services.

All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI—and in particular AGI—for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path, and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity.

Trump approved partnership with OpenAI and its AI agents…

There are reports that OpenAI is about to unleash an AI so powerful, its CEO, Sam Altman, has to first give a demonstration of it to US federal officials. “These AI agents, dubbed 'super agents,' are so powerful they threaten entire labor markets.”

OpenAI will unveil new PhD-level super agent AI to US officials in a closed-door meeting on January 30.

These AI models are considered a generational leap for the technology and can handle complex tasks such as managing a global supply chain.

Despite warnings to lower expectations, AI's impact on job displacement is a concern for legislators.

Move over Google Gemini . Forget Microsoft Copilot. There are reports that OpenAI is about to unleash an AI so powerful, its CEO, Sam Altman, has to first give a demonstration of it to US federal officials. Siri who?

According to these reports, Altman will brief US officials in a closed-door meeting on January 30, where he will unveil PhD-level artificial intelligence agents (via Windows Central). These AI agents, dubbed 'super agents,' are so powerful they threaten entire labor markets. We're talking far beyond helping organize a spreadsheet or code a website.

What is a super-agent AI?

Super agents are described as goal-oriented artificial intelligence models that synthesize enormous sets of data to deliver actionable results. That's a mouthful, and sounds suspiciously like how AI would describe itself. In short, these PhD-level super bots could:

Design new software from scratch, building and testing it autonomously from start to finish.

Master complex global logistics chains and keep trucks, ships, and planes moving on time.

Conduct deep research and analysis into complex problems at incredible speeds.

Those are just a few examples of what these new AI models could potentially accomplish. Sources told Axios that the people who created these super agents were "jazzed and spooked" at what they had unleashed.

Don't get too excited, Altman tweeted

Altman posted on X, urging people to calm down and cut their expectations by 100 times. But no amount of posting by billionaire tech bros can hide the fact that the emergence of AI is already having an impact on people's jobs. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Salesforce's Marc Benioff have already said they plan to reduce hiring and replace workers with AI.

There are calls in Congress to address the potential fallout of widespread automation. Legislators are looking at a major AI infrastructure bill, but let's be honest, super-agent artificial intelligence is too far beyond their technical grasp.Congress is still trying to figure out if Singapore is part of communist China or not (it's not).

This means the potential for these super agents to disrupt the job market is massive. While they could unlock untold potential , especially in areas such as health research and genetics, they could also lead to a dystopian future of widespread job displacement.