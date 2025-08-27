Cairns News,

26 August, 2025

A recent forensic report states the NZ mosque shooting video is fake. Alleged shooter and trained assassin Brenton Tarrant is using an Airsoft replica gas-operated rifle as used by Hollywood

From Townsville Bureau

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, Counterspin Media, have dropped explosive evidence that the ‘Christchurch Mosque attack’ video [March 15, 2019] – banned in New Zealand from being viewed, possessed or distributed – was a staged event. It’s FAKE!

“We make no claims pertaining to what else may have happened on that day, however, what we can say with absolute certainty, is that the video exhibits zero victims and is a staged event. This information is chilling considering the follow-on draconian measures implemented after the event – it further calls into question, the integrity of all involved. The official government narrative has now collapsed!,” Mr Alp charged.

Former socialist NZ Prime Minister and WEF graduate Jacinda Ardern has a lot to answer

Due to the censorship of the video within New Zealand, the team was forced to travel to Thailand to undertake the detailed examination and analysis.

The ‘Forensic Video Analysis Report’ authored by Gareth Jacobs and recently peer reviewed by other experts leaves no doubt of a cover-up at the highest levels.

Quotes from the first page of the report:

“I contacted Detective Inspector Chris Cahill, the President of the Police Association and discussed the concerns I had with the video. I urged him to make contact with the officers involved with the shooting inquiry to urge them not to use that video as evidence in any upcoming court case as it was likely fake and may jeopardise the case.“ “I have used my 5 years military experience and 14 years as a Digital Forensic Analyst as a basis for reviewing the authenticity of the video and reporting on my findings. The findings will show compelling evidence that the video is not genuine,” Mr Jacobs said.

See Cairns News report about US intelligence and FBI operatives visiting New Zealand five days prior to the mosque massacre

A Cairns News special report

https://cairnsnews.org/2023/12/02/christchurch-shooting-inquiry-why-did-ardern-criminalize-content/

Brenton Tarrant, as he appeared in the obviously doctored video of the Christchurch mass shooting in 2019.

By TONY MOBILIFONITIS

ON March 21st, 2019, the Ardern Labor government of New Zealand criminalized the watching and sharing (even of links) of video footage purporting to show Brenton Tarrant on a shooting rampage against Muslims in the city of Christchurch just three days earlier. It left 51 dead and 40 wounded.

One of Brenton Tarrant’s semi-automatic rifles allegedly used in the mass shooting. Note the number 14 painted on it.



A Royal Commission of Inquiry into the shooting is being held in New Zealand, but as reported by Counterspin Media, the cover-up continues. Counterspin Media presenters Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, and another member of their team, are currently being threatened with 14 years imprisonment, as well as up to $600,000 in fines, for sharing links to banned information on the shooting.

The 14 under John Podesta’s strangely mangled fingers and the Tarrant rifle is pure coincidence, as was his visit to New Zealand just before the shooting.

One of Brenton Tarrant’s semi-automatic rifles allegedly used in the mass shooting. Note the number 14 painted on it.

An inquiry finding that exposed a lack of action by former PM Jacinda Ardern, whose office was alerted to the attack about nine minutes before it happened, has prompted a clash between New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and the media. According to media reports Peters has “shocked and appalled his fellow New Zealanders with a false claim” that Ardern had advance warning of the Christchurch mosques massacre and covered it up.

Ardern did mention the email in a press conference after the shooting but according to Peters, she failed to share vital information of the locations of the terrorist attacks were made known in the email. “Yet the PM (Ardern) the next day said the police couldn’t act because they didn’t have that detail,” said Peters.

He said the mosques weren’t even warned and that was his point about critical information not being passed on. “This inquiry is to find out what went wrong and what steps could’ve been taken to save lives – no matter how inconvenient the facts are.”

But Peters is only scratching the surface of “what went wrong”, as one only needs to see the footage livestreamed by Tarrant, that can be easily found online, to know that something is very seriously wrong with the official narrative.

For instance, an examination of Tarrant’s videos by Irish activist Michael O’Bernicia, shows Tarrant repeatedly firing off what are quite clearly blanks from a semi-automatic military rifle. Multiple bullet casings also eject and simply disappear into thin air. Tarrant’s video also showed no evidence of bullet holes in walls.

It also clearly shows him aiming and shooting at Muslims from close range in Al Noor mosque, which he entered twice. They were huddling on the floor and against walls, but there was no evidence of any of them, except several lying in what appeared to be blood, showing the catastrophic results of close-range gunshot wounds from a high-powered firearm.

However, actual fatal shootings appear to have taken place and it is clear from several reports that other people were involved. For instance, on the day of the shooting police reported they had arrested four people, three men and a woman, who were taken them into custody.

Media also reported “A number of IEDs (improvised explosive devices) attached to vehicles that were stopped had been made safe by the NZ Defence Force.” And that was the last that was heard of these incidents. After that, the entire focus was on Tarrant as the “lone nut shooter” – almost invariably the format applied in suspected terrorist psyops.



Due to the serious threats posed to our New Zealand readers, we will not post any links to the video. In July New Zealander Nathan Symington, 38, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in prison, for merely sharing links to two websites that investigated the shooting and having an illegal firearm.

Samantha Edwards’ latest Counterspin update covers the government criminalization of the video material. “There are many overseas websites that have analysed the shooter’s writing and videos and included these in analytical and investigative documentaries,” she says.

“While legal to do so in their countries, New Zealanders are subject to extremely harsh penalties, even getting harsher sentences that rapists and people actually possessing child pornography. Why is our government responding in such an extreme manner?” It’s clearly the video itself.

Edwards also interviews Adam Nuttal, who has made a video about the shooting called “Whose Platform Is It?” which covers a protest by a local Muslim Omar Nabi, whose father was killed. He’s been seeking accountability from local police.

The video also raises a number of unresolved issues around the shooting, including that Tarrant, previously from Grafton NSW before traveling extensively, was not put through the standard approval process for a gun license and had only been in the country about 15 days.

According to NZ police evidence Tarrant arrived at Al Noor Mosque at 1.40pm where 40 people were allegedly murdered in six minutes, that is on average one person every 9 seconds, not including those injured. Police said they arrived at 1.47pm, missing Tarrant by a minute but apparently unable to stop him continuing to Linwood Islamic Centre.

This shooting feat, in cold, hard military terms, seems astounding, as it assumes either a highly accurate shooter or a massive number of rounds being discharged. The video shows no evidence of the latter or former senarios. Even the numbers of people seen in the Mosque don’t support that.

Further highly questionable police evidence has Tarrant leaving Al Noor at 1.46pm then arriving at Linwood Islamic Centre 1.52pm, just six minutes later. Google maps indicates the trip takes 12-13 minutes in normal traffic, but 27 minutes in peak traffic. There he shoots dead two people outside the mosque before going inside to allegedly kill a further nine. Police say Tarrant is intercepted and arrested at 1.59pm.

As noted by O’Bernicia, the Tarrant video showed obvious signs of doctoring, the most obvious being the multiple shell cases discharging and literally disappearing. In one segment 14 shots are fired showing the shell cases falling towards a wall, then magically disappearing.

Further footage inside Al Noor shows Tarrant firing directly at people with no sign of bullet penetration. But there are clear signs of blasts of compressed air hitting their clothing. Then Tarrant goes to his parked car after the first Al Noor incursion and moves red plastic petrol cans around in the back of the car, apparently searching in vain for a lighter or matches. He is clearly recorded saying, while walking back to the mosque, “Looks like we won’t get the burn today boys.”



According to O’Bernicia, the video allegedly showing the Linwood attack was uploaded to a porn site on March 14th, 2019, the day before the attack. It shows some people lying on the floor, but again, with little appearance of blood except for a several smeared patches that look fake. The Imam of the mosque is wearing a white robe smeared with fake looking blood stains.

In one instance a man shown lying on his stomach on the floor as if badly wounded or dead. He then gets up and walks across the room. Other people are lying down looking at their mobile phones and taking selfies. Others are wandering around wailing.

“In other words the entire video has the appearance, sound and performances of a very bad amateur dramatics group trying and failing to convince and portray the scene of the alleged slaughter,” O’Bernicia says. A middle-aged white man and a dark-skinned man, both in dark clothing, are seen observing the entire scene from a corner.

In further bizarre events Tarrant’s recording in his car indicates a second voice, with whom he converses. The male says quite clearly “…got out, we should have stayed longer” to which Tarrant replies “There’s time for the few more.” This is followed by “Are we really going to burn that f…. mosque to the ground?” Then Tarrant says “Look, shit happens.”



Co-incidentally, or perhaps not, the music playing through the car speakers is “Fire”, the song by the English singer and apparent satanist Arthur Brown, about “the god of hell fire”. Was it also co-incidental that suspected satanist John “mangled fingers” Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager and Obama counsel, visited New Zealand in the week before the shooting for a Global Progressives conference, heaping praise on Ardern while warning of a potential major online hack against her coming election?

And was it further co-incidence that Ardern emerged after the shooting in global news bulletins as the great, oh so compassionate, progressive leader, grieving with the victims and then banning all semi-automatic guns in New Zealand, as if their owners were somehow complicit in the shooting.

But it was definitely no co-incidence that Ardern announced shortly after the shooting that she and her international socialist cohorts would be hosting with French President Macron in mid-May a conference discussing the “unprecedented” manner in which online platforms were used during the shooting. And so Jacinda’s pet project, censorship of online media, was launched and continues to this day.



“This isn’t about freedom of expression, this is about preventing violent extremism and terrorism online,” Ardern announced, before imposing the most draconian restrictions on free speech ever seen in New Zealand’s history.

The Commission of Inquiry now leaves the new New Zealand government in a difficult spot. If politicised recommendations are made, such as more gun bans and continued criminalization of online content, the media will be screaming for Prime Minister Luxon to obey.



Any failure to do so will lead further to an international media outcry, which Luxon is unlikely to withstand, as media are already after blood following the overwhelming defeat of their Labor Party darlings Ardern and Hipkins. This now begs the question: Was the timing of the Commission of Inquiry designed to allow this very scenario to play out?

This is a report that Max Igan did at the time.

On the night of the shooting, my partner heard an interview with an eyewitness from the Linwood Mosque in which he described Tarrant getting into a car with something else.

That item was wiped from the record.

There are many claims of fakery and hoax being spread in regard to the shooters video made during the March 15th Christchurch Massacre. My position has been to investigate these claims to determine for myself whether they were in fact valid. With this in mind, I conducted my own frame by frame investigation of the shooters live stream video and did so without having a desire for either side to be true. Now I am simply reporting my findings.

The main source of these claims appears to be James Fetzer and other contributers to Veterans Today.

Mr Fetzer has made numerous other claims as well such as there being no windshield damage from a series of shotgun blasts through the windshield, "CGI shell casings" being ejected from "toy guns that shoot a blast of air", Tarrant "firing at no one" up the street, a "mannequin" laying in the drive way, and set dressers applying "fake blood" to the scene - among others.

Here is a shot of James Fetzers "no windshield damage". I have marked the damage on the second image.

Frame 024548:

Here is another frame of the windshield damage. Again, I have marked the damage for you in the second image.

Frame 024261:



There are many frames of the video in which this damage can be seen, I have merely shown you 2 of them.

There are also many frames in the shooters video in which we clearly see the sun patches on the top of the car dashboard shining through the shotgun holes

Section from Frame 024335:



So unless Mr Fetzer somehow believes this damage just magically appeared when he "pretended to shoot his toy gun" well...



The claim of no windshield damage is a provably false claim.

Fetzer's claim Tarrant was shooting no one up the street:

Here is the man running:

Frame 016101:

Later when he looks in that direction, here is the body seen on the ground:

Frame 018292:





The claim Tarrant was shooting no one up the street is a provably false claim.

Fetzer's claim Tarrant was shooting no one down the alley:

Here is the man in the corner of the yard:

Frame 012068:



Here is the frame where we can see the body fall:

Frame 012073:



The claim Tarrant was shooting no one down the alley is a provably false claim.

Regarding James Fetzers claim of "disappearing shell casings" and that this stands as clear evidence of CGI. This is very simply and easily explained as being due to video compression. The point being: If you record a live stream to facebook in HD at say, 32fps, facebook will automatically reduce that video file to around 20fps, or less, for the upload, so a great many frames are left out of the original recording. It is therefore very understandable why something moving as fast as a shell casing may seem to drop out in some frames and appear to "vanish" on a video being streamed live to facebook, and thus stands as proof positive of nothing. Don't believe me? Then go strap on a head cam, fire off a few rounds and live stream it, then download the stream from facebook and tell me what you see. Very notably, the shell casings being ejected from the gun can actually be seen landing on the ground just a few frames later.

For example here is a brief analysis of 3 seconds of video footage when Tarrant fires 3 rounds up the street at around 9 minutes and 27 seconds into the live stream video:

Frame 16444:



Frame 16453:

Frame 16455:



Frame 16458:



Frame 16461:



Frame 16463:

Frame 16467:

Frame 16472:

Frame 16474:



Frame 16478:



For more on this analysis on shell casings and video compression please go to:

http://www.thecrowhouse.com/New_directory/

The file download is titled - ShellCasings_Analysis.zip" - The zip file contains two wmv files and a series of still frames - nine with added text.

But even so, some were not traveling as fast and so not all were subject to compression.

Here is a shell casing leaving the shotgun:

Frame 012046:

Here is that shell casing hitting the wall to disappear behind the plant:

Frame 012048:

Frame 012053:

Frame 012057:

Frame 012060:

The claim of no shell casings is a provably false claim.

Here is a simple and brief analysis of just one headshot claimed to be 'fake' with 'no blood'.

For more on this analysis please go to:

http://www.thecrowhouse.com/New_directory/

The file download is titled - "hs_analysis.zip" - It contains 2 wmv video files and a series of still frames - two with added text.

The claim there was no blood and no reaction from the bodies is a provably false claim.

All the claims so far being made of fakery that I can find are provably false as can be confirmed by any real examination of the shooters video. My position is one of questioning why these claims are being made. If you wish to confirm any of the above images for yourself, there are 2 good copies of the shooters video with which you can do so. One of 120mb containing 20319 frames and one of slightly higher res of 317mb containing 30476 frames. Each of the above images are still named as the original frame number in the 317mb video. So you can check the relevant frames and easily confirm everything I have shown you here for yourself. The 317mb version may be found by visiting THIS LINK This version does contain the audio dropout however audio is not needed for a frame by frame analysis

James Fetzer's claim of "fake plastic guns" or "toy guns" is also offered with zero evidence to support the claim - other than his repeated insistance that "Gordon Duff said so." His claim that a female victim laying in the driveway is a mannequin is also simply stated as fact yet completely unsupported by any corroborating evidence - and is in fact, much belied in view of a second woman who escaped the compound with her, and who can be clearly seen to be still running away up the street. The same can be said for Mr Fetzer's claim of "set dressers applying fake blood" to the doorstep. Again, the claim is simply stated, without a single shred of any evidence ever being offered to support it.

In regard to Fetzer's claim of "bodies already being piled in the corners" Well the question must be asked. Were they piled, or were they crouching in fear? By way of comparison, there is another video that has been posted claiming to show the second attack at Linwood Mosque. I have since confirmed this claim to be false. But even so, it undoudtedly depicts a real Mosque attack and as such, can still provide some valuable insights into how people actually react in such a tense situation. And in viewing this footage, I ask you, what are the people doing? They are cowering and attempting to hide under each other in the corners... just as we saw in Christchurch. Click Here To View

In regard to Christchurch I do however find there are 4 indisputable points contained within the shooters video that very clearly prove the government and media is lying. My main concern now, is that these 4 very important points are being deliberately covered in smoke, noise and misdirection by highly speculative claims of fakery, CGI shell casings, mannequins and hoaxes, all of which are speculation and conjecture, none of which can be proven, and all of which are obscuring the very real evidence the shooters video actualy reveals.

1. There is evidence of a man in red at the drive way when the shooter first entered the Mosque compound.

2. That man in red can again be clearly seen standing by the wall when Tarrant shot the final victim in the street.

3. There was a car parked at the mosque entrance when the shooting began.

That car left half way through the proceedings after most of the shooting had occurred inside - in full view of the shooter, and while he was shooting a man escaping from the back corner.

The car in question, a silver Toyota Will VS registration FQH875 was seen again driving through a Police barrier soon after...

4. Each time Tarrant went outside to shoot an escapee, he stopped everything he was doing and quite literally ran to exactly the right place to shoot them in time. This is only possible if a 3rd party was giving him messages in an earpiece to alert him of people escaping from three completely different points on the perimeter, none of which he had any line of sight to.

Conclusion: This was not a Lone wolf shooting by a white supremacist. This was an organized hit using multiple players as clearly seen and evidenced by the shooters own video. Jacinda Ardern is a liar and the people of New Zealand are being disarmed under false pretenses - And its happening so fast because the Government is terrified of what will happen if the people find out. The previous observations stand as 4 very clear and resolute points that cannot be disputed, cannot be debated, are not open to speculation or conjecture. They are simply facts made extremely clear by the shooters video itself.

All claims of "CGI/Hoax" etc appear to be based on speculation and conjecture that I feel is purposely designed to create as much noise and confusion around the real and solid evidence as possible; to misdirect people away from placing any focus on some very real and indisputable facts contained within the shooters video, that confirm beyond any shadow of doubt that the NZ government is lying.

The claims of hoax and CGI are damage control. People are being played and if they cannot get a bit of focus, learn to think for themselves and start reporting some real truth regarding this shooting, we are going to get totally screwed over this event. When properly examined, all evidence in the actual shooters video suggests that this shooting was real, and claiming its fake is one of the things that is going to be used to shut us all down.

People simply do not realize how well they have been prepped for this event. And as I previously said, I havent been looking at this attempting to prove it either way. Belief is the enemy of knowledge. I look at each event separately and upon inspection, I simply cannot find one shred of anything substantial to prove any of the claims of fakery people are pushing regarding this shooting. In fact the more I look, the more I find exactly the opposite. I dont have any stake in what I see either way, Im just sharing my findings... and I tell ya... everyone has dropped the ball on this.

This is my opinion of what I am witnessing occur with this event and people can feel free to think anything they want of me for pointing all this out.

Max Igan