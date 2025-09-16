There is SOME truth to this but it pushes the myth of a Left-Right divide.

WEDNESDAY, SEP 17, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday that Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, described by some as a "radical left, ANTIFA-adjacent creep" with a radicalized transgender partner, may have been "aided and abetted" by an "extended network."

The New York Post confirms that federal agents are investigating whether pro-trans online groups, "furries" with sexualized animal obsessions, and others tied to Robinson had advance knowledge of the political assassination plot. These groups include communities on the online gaming platform Steam, as well as Armed Queers Salt Lake City.

🚨Mainstream outlets now reporting: Alleged assassin Tyler Robinson did not act in a vacuum. There may even be DOZENS (!) with advanced knowledge of his sinister plans.



Marxist infiltration…transgender ideology….trips to Cuba…money from CCP Operatives…



This investigation is… pic.twitter.com/0O3DRLDrU1 — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) September 16, 2025

Instant messaging and VoIP social platform Discord stated that Robinson did not plan violence on the platform. However, a Discord spokesperson said the assassin wrote in a channel - just hours before arrest - that he was responsible for Kirk's killing.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all," read a message from an account that allegedly belonged to Robinson, according to CBS News, citing a law enforcement source. "It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this."

Robinson was formally charged moments ago with murder in Utah. He will be appearing in court at the top of the hour.

*CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN UTAH — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 16, 2025

Recall that on Sunday, we cited an Axios report stating that federal law enforcement was broadening its investigation to include radical leftist groups. We noted, "There is still suspicion surrounding multiple groups, including Armed Queers Salt Lake City and the Socialist Rifle Association" (report here).

John Solomon's team at Just The News also had its crosshairs on Armed Queers Salt Lake City on Sunday, reporting:

Not far from where FBI agents continue to scour for more evidence in Charlie Kirk's assassination, a self-described armed revolutionary group openly aligned with Cuba has risen up on the streets of one of America's most conservative states. Armed Queers SLC says its mission is to train gay, queer and transgender people to arm themselves and to fight against capitalism. Although their purported Facebook page does not directly appear to encourage the use of firearms in their claimed mission, many of the images used depict firearms. As recently as this spring, its members traveled to Cuba for a meeting to celebrate the May Day holiday and participate in a march and events alongside revolutionaries from around the world. . . . Two leaders of Armed Queers — Ermyia Fanaeian and a man who called himself "Connor" — discussed their trip to Cuba in a since-deleted May video titled, "Cuba Report Back: Our Time as 2025 May Day Brigadistas." A search by Just the News could not positively identify him.

Which leaves us with X user DataRepublican, also known as Jennica Pounds, who leads DOGE-adjacent efforts full-time, went down the Armed Queers rabbit hole last night.

What Pounds found expanded on Solomon's report, and we are sure that the FBI and Rubio's State Department are also investigating this radical leftist group, which has ties to Cuba and other organizations working to subvert the nation, with the ultimate goal of sparking a Marxist revolution to collapse capitalism and the nation.

* * *

Highlights from Pounds' report on Armed Queers:

Armed Queers SLC is under investigation for possible foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Their leader, Ermiya Fanaeian , was recognized by a State Dept–affiliated NGO, Utah Global Diplomacy, as a recipient of the "7 for 17" Award for advancing the UN's 17 Goals

Utah Global Diplomacy has since scrubbed Fanaeian's presence from their website. Unknown when this purge happened. The receipts remain.

🧵🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: State Department & UN ties to Armed Queers SLC leader now confirmed 🚨🚨



First, credit to @SKDoubleDub33 for the crucial tip, PLEASE follow, they'll be doing a podcast on this soon.



Here’s what you need to know:



🔻 Armed Queers SLC is under investigation… pic.twitter.com/7P7yoAVN44 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Her deep dive into the Marxist revolutionary group :

This is what pops up when you search for her name in connection to Utah Global Diplomacy. All scrubbed.

This is what pops up when you search for her name in connection to Utah Global Diplomacy. All scrubbed. pic.twitter.com/5YCXJuKMe1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

And, yes, she was an organizer with Armed Queers SLC.

And, yes, she was an organizer with Armed Queers SLC. pic.twitter.com/Izjtk5t3E3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Per the 990 form with Utah Global Diplomacy (EIN 876128308), the nonprofit is a partner with the US State Department to cultivate emerging leaders and diplomacy initiatives. In other words, she was selected to "help shape U.S. Foreign relations." Their words, not mine.

Per the 990 form with Utah Global Diplomacy (EIN 876128308), the nonprofit is a partner with the US State Department to cultivate emerging leaders and diplomacy initiatives.



In other words, she was selected to "help shape U.S. Foreign relations." Their words, not mine. pic.twitter.com/60krjc4m0i — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Fanaeian was selected as Utah Global Diplomacy's first "7 for 17" Award Winner , honoring her work to advance UN's 17 Sustainable Goals. I'm pulling together the exact nature of the work that she did for the UN.

Fanaeian was selected as Utah Global Diplomacy's first "7 for 17" Award Winner , honoring her work to advance UN's 17 Sustainable Goals. I'm pulling together the exact nature of the work that she did for the UN. pic.twitter.com/PNgRC9azNI — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Utah Global Diplomacy reports receiving most of its income in government grants.

Utah Global Diplomacy reports receiving most of its income in government grants. pic.twitter.com/s38Uq6948n — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

I managed to pull one of the scrubbed pages off the Internet Archive ... and it recognized her work in "gender equality" (Sustainable Development Goal #5). Specifically for trans youth.

I managed to pull one of the scrubbed pages off the Internet Archive ... and it recognized her work in "gender equality" (Sustainable Development Goal #5). Specifically for trans youth. pic.twitter.com/SsKWR83dsT — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Let me emphasize. SLC Armed Queers is not "adjacent" to the honor that Ermiya Fanaeian got from Utah Global Diplomacy. Utah Global Diplomacy specifically awarded her for her work with trans people, of which SLC Armed Queers is key. This may be why they scrubbed their pages.

Let me emphasize.



SLC Armed Queers is not "adjacent" to the honor that Ermiya Fanaeian got from Utah Global Diplomacy.



Utah Global Diplomacy specifically awarded her for her work with trans people, of which SLC Armed Queers is key.



This may be why they scrubbed their pages. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

I find mention of Fanaeian on an UN website where she was a speaker at an affiliated event. Topic: LGBTQ+ Nonprofits

I find mention of Fanaeian on an UN website where she was a speaker at an affiliated event. Topic: LGBTQ+ Nonprofits. https://t.co/IPJKEUPlGl pic.twitter.com/Qt57L2BkdR — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Fanaeian was honored as a "Young Diplomat of Utah."

Fanaeian was honored as a "Young Diplomat of Utah." pic.twitter.com/PGBeZvbRdD — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

I'm trying to trace the exact award (unknown if they get money from the State Department directly or if it's granted through Utah state), but it seems that they've applied for awards at the Utah level.

I'm trying to trace the exact award (unknown if they get money from the State Department directly or if it's granted through Utah state), but it seems that they've applied for awards at the Utah level. pic.twitter.com/XeU8zNhZ9g — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Their entire 7 for 17 site seems to be scrubbed.

Their entire 7 for 17 site seems to be scrubbed. pic.twitter.com/vShgEd2OmB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Very ironically, Fanaeian also appears to have co-founded the Utah chapter of March for Our Lives. @davidhogg111 if you're serious about gun control, you. might want to kick out this person who also runs an armed, pro-gun group.

Very ironically, Fanaeian also appears to have co-founded the Utah chapter of March for Our Lives. @davidhogg111 if you're serious about gun control, you. might want to kick out this person who also runs an armed, pro-gun group. pic.twitter.com/ac3uCfqRsd — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

She specifically works to arm queer and trans communities for "communal militant defense."

She specifically works to arm queer and trans communities for "communal militant defense." pic.twitter.com/Iws6oEZ9Lc — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Iranian.

There it is right there: "I'm originally from Iran...." pic.twitter.com/iHhtSttZqv — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) September 16, 2025

The 2025 May Day trip of SLC Armed Queers to Cuba: "Well, if we're terrorists, we're proud to be terrorists"

In the above video, SLC Armed Queers describe how Palestinian med students in Cuba "studied revolution" alongside medicine, and how brigadistas from around the world were recruited for "revolutionary orientation" to learn how to fight the U.S. blockade. But there's more. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

In the same deleted video, SLC Armed Queers recount Cuban med students declaring, "If we're terrorists, we're proud to be terrorists" at an official school event. They also praise Cuba's president for sounding like a U.S. street organizer and openly backing a "liberated Palestine."

In the same deleted video, SLC Armed Queers recount Cuban med students declaring “If we’re terrorists, we’re proud to be terrorists” at an official school event. They also praise Cuba’s president for sounding like a U.S. street organizer and openly backing a “liberated… pic.twitter.com/rIn4uBMg5M — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 16, 2025

Separate from Pounds' report, using publicly available data via Sayari, Ermiya Fanaeian appears to serve as a director at Great Salt Lake Abortion Access Fund.

Profiling Armed Queers SLC's X following list, we noticed numerous revolutionary groups:

Communist Party USA, UTAH

Salt Lake Democratic Socialists of America

Democratic Socialists of America

Communist Billionaire Neville Roy Singham's New York-based People's Forum

Socialist Rifle Association

Socialist Rifle Association, NYC

Socialist Rifle Association, L.A.

Follower List

One big club of furries.

Meet the Marxists, and their nihilistic accelerationist pals ...

Meet the Marxists, and their nihilistic accelerationist pals ...

Also, Armed Queers had an obsession with "No Kings" protest and the 50501 movement ...

And guess who funds No Kings? As per Schweizer's reporting:

"New Schweizer team investigation reveals how 'No Kings' and its partners bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier."

Are you beginning to see how the Democratic Party's dark-money-funded NGO network operates?

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising has previously warned:

One of the hardest parts of confronting rising left-wing extremism is that even those who care about the issue often don't understand how it operates. That's not their fault—it's extraordinarily complex. The revolution against the West spans thousands of organizations that may not be formally linked but are marching in unison toward the revolution. A concise overview looks like this: Political Orgs: The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the primary political arm, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) close behind. PSL is part of the Neville Roy Singham network and serves as their vehicle for running political candidates.

Militant Anarchists: A growing militant wing trains in weapons and self-defense, including groups such as Antifa, the Socialist Rifle Association, Armed Queers, Behind Enemy Lines, and Unity of Fields.

Climate Activism: Billions have flowed into climate-activist organizations, many of which increasingly employ anarchists.

Social & Racial Justice Groups: Since the rise of BLM, billions—public funds included—have supported the social and racial justice groups that regularly advocate for burning down the country.

Civil-Rights & Legal Orgs: Legacy anti-Western activists ("movement lawyers") staff these groups, suing governments, police, and schools while training allies to push limits without triggering terrorism charges.

Foreign Interest Groups: Beyond the Neville Roy Singham network, other foreign powers, including the CCP, maintain domestic footholds.

Funding: Much of the money for this revolutionary activity comes from the progressive NGO ecosystem—Open Society Foundations, Tides, Ford, Rockefeller Brothers, Arabella Advisors, and the broader dark-money network.

As of Monday, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller announced an all-of-government approach to disrupt and dismantle "left-wing organizations that are promoting violence in this country."

"It is a vast domestic terror movement, and with God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have... throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks... and we will do it in Charlie’s name."



Steven Miller and JD Vance update the… pic.twitter.com/PhZys5WdEP — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) September 15, 2025

Back to Curtis' quote above, we'll leave you with this: "The revolution against the West spans thousands of organizations that may not be formally linked but are marching in unison toward the revolution."